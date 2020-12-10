The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Rejoice in failed Alaskan mine proposal

REJOICE… The permit for the proposed Pebble Mine on Alaska’s beautiful Bristol Bay was denied. Going forward, hopefully that major decision will stand as a line in the sand to prevent other harmful attacks on nature from even being considered.

It’s time to take a victory lap for this outcome. Concerned outdoors enthusiasts in Napa County and California joined others from around the world to “just say no.” Let me add my own thanks to readers who joined me in the fight. Thanks, too, to Congressman Mike Thompson for helping to keep the heat on the bad guys.

We’d like everyone to know that it wasn’t just about a mine. It was the preservation of pristine Bristol Bay, where one half of the world’s sockeye salmon are born. That was 59,000,000 fish in 2019. Those salmon are the key to life for the many native Alaskans who live around that bay and live by ancient tribal customs every day.

REJOICE AGAIN… in the decision to take down four old and ineffective dams on the Klamath River. With the removal process starting in 2021 and into 2023, we’ll be able to celebrate the day when the Klamath River flows freely for the first time in over a century. This action will open up more than 300 miles of spawning and rearing habitat, once again, to native salmon and steelhead.