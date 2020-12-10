The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Rejoice in failed Alaskan mine proposal

REJOICE… The permit for the proposed Pebble Mine on Alaska’s beautiful Bristol Bay was denied. Going forward, hopefully that major decision will stand as a line in the sand to prevent other harmful attacks on nature from even being considered.
It’s time to take a victory lap for this outcome. Concerned outdoors enthusiasts in Napa County and California joined others from around the world to “just say no.” Let me add my own thanks to readers who joined me in the fight. Thanks, too, to Congressman Mike Thompson for helping to keep the heat on the bad guys.
We’d like everyone to know that it wasn’t just about a mine. It was the preservation of pristine Bristol Bay, where one half of the world’s sockeye salmon are born. That was 59,000,000 fish in 2019. Those salmon are the key to life for the many native Alaskans who live around that bay and live by ancient tribal customs every day.
REJOICE AGAIN… in the decision to take down four old and ineffective dams on the Klamath River. With the removal process starting in 2021 and into 2023, we’ll be able to celebrate the day when the Klamath River flows freely for the first time in over a century. This action will open up more than 300 miles of spawning and rearing habitat, once again, to native salmon and steelhead.
Four Native American tribes live along this river, where fish harvesting and processing is an old tribal way of life that can now continue for additional generations. It tickles me to look at some American history of cooperation between new settlers and Native Americans. Back when the Mayflower landed in Plymouth, Mass., it was the members of the Wampanoag Nation who took in the pilgrims and showed them how to live in a foreboding land different and strange to them.
SO IT PLEASES ME… that we will be paying that kindness back to Native Americans on the shores of the Klamath 3,000 miles and 401 years away from the Plymouth landing. Thanks again to readers here in Napa County who mobilized to support the decision to take down the dams.
I know Congressman Mike Thompson spoke out in support that helped lead the way. A special shout-out to Governor Gavin Newsom for reaching out to Warren Buffet over in Omaha, whose company owns the dams — just to be sure there would be no unforeseen glitches.
We have fished that stretch of the lower Klamath through the reservations and had some marvelous meals to go along with some non-stop salmon action many years ago. Can’t wait to go back.
DUNGENESS CRAB NEWS… Dave Hurley at the Weekend Wrap Hot Sheet told us “It does appear that the commercial crab season will start on Dec. 16 …” That’s next Wednesday. So if you are looking to go on a crab combo trip, better book one fast.
Brings up the question, “Where are fishing boats allowed to launch?” Rules and regulations are fluid at best, so ring up your Captain soonest to ask him/her if they are running and until when.
This nice overview from Dave Hurley indicates the following: Party boats out of San Francisco are out of operation until Jan. 4. However, party boats out of Emeryville, Berkeley, Marin, San Mateo and Sonoma counties are operating. You will want to go prepared to follow virus control requirements of masks and social distancing. Come back safely with a big bag of fresh ocean protein. The neighbors will be waiting.
Here’s how it went Sunday and Monday at Bodega Bay for the clients of Captain Rick Powers’ boat out of Bodega Bay Sport Fishing. He put them on a combined 46 limits of rockfish and Dungeness crab. At the time, Rick said that the action remains tremendous south of the harbor.
THE LAKE BERRYESSA NEWS… for Dec. 7 was chock full of news. I don’t want you to miss anything, so here’s the link to it: lakeberryessanews.com. Read it at your leisure.
FRESH OFF… our victories in Bristol Bay and on the Klamath, it’s time to turn our attention and actions to defeating that stupid Delta tunnel that another bunch of rich, old, white guys want. They farm down south and want more cheap water that they waste by using old-fashioned crop irrigation systems.
This is our water, our Delta. Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla at Restore the Delta said harms will befall us if the tunnel is approved.
“The Delta Tunnel will reduce water flows and devastate the environment of the already-fragile San Francisco Bay-Delta. The tunnel will hurt salmon and other fish, bird and wildlife populations and reduce the food source to whales and other marine mammals in the Pacific Ocean," she said.
"Construction pollution and increasing algal blooms will devastate the Delta’s air quality and already depressed local economy. It will also negatively impact Indigenous communities in Northern California.”
Send Barbara a note at barbara@restorethedelta.org and offer to pitch in to help “Restore The Delta.”
