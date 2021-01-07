The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Stay at home and prep your gear

If You Can’t Fish it… fix it. It has been a long while since many of us have fished last. Guides, party boats and launch ramps closed by stay-at-home orders make it tough to figure out when we can fish again. So, it’s time to do a complete inventory of your rod locker, boat and gear bags.

*First, fix the basics — your rods, reels and line. New line is key, but a lubed reel and smooth rod line guides follow close on. Sure, you can do it yourself at home. But beware the little situations where you can make things worse, like squirting your reels with your favorite 3 in 1 oil can. You can foul up the drag system and taint the line with oil smell that will keep fish away from you in droves. Miss a crack in a line guide and snap off your line under the heavy pressure of a 25-pound king salmon under full speed ahead. It has been worth it to me to spend the few extra bucks to have these professionally done at the tackle store. I’m sure you have a favorite. Mine is Sweeney’s Sports on Imola in Napa. By the way, if you haven’t picked up your 2021 fishing license, they sell that, too.