The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Stay at home and prep your gear

If You Can’t Fish it… fix it. It has been a long while since many of us have fished last. Guides, party boats and launch ramps closed by stay-at-home orders make it tough to figure out when we can fish again. So, it’s time to do a complete inventory of your rod locker, boat and gear bags.
*What needs to be tossed, needs to be repaired, or just polished up?
*First, fix the basics — your rods, reels and line. New line is key, but a lubed reel and smooth rod line guides follow close on. Sure, you can do it yourself at home. But beware the little situations where you can make things worse, like squirting your reels with your favorite 3 in 1 oil can. You can foul up the drag system and taint the line with oil smell that will keep fish away from you in droves. Miss a crack in a line guide and snap off your line under the heavy pressure of a 25-pound king salmon under full speed ahead. It has been worth it to me to spend the few extra bucks to have these professionally done at the tackle store. I’m sure you have a favorite. Mine is Sweeney’s Sports on Imola in Napa. By the way, if you haven’t picked up your 2021 fishing license, they sell that, too.
*What’s next? Warm clothes, waterproof jackets, pants and boots. New thermos bottles and kits are more efficient than ever. Hand warmers will make you smile. Don’t leave home without Smartwool socks and gloves keeping your tootsies warm and dry. Help that thermos keep your soup hot till lunch time by sticking it into a big thick sock.
*Go over your fishing boat from stem to stern. Check big engine batteries and trolling motor batteries for holding charges. Does your live well aerator need a troubleshoot? — not good to look in there to find your supper died 5 hours ago. Boat drain plugs are your best friends on the water; be sure they are working properly. Main prop, and trolling prop, need to be smooth and true to work for you. Does your rudder respond to a steering wheel move quickly and directly? Is it time to just toss those life vests/flotation devices and replace them? The life you save may be your own. By the way, do you have these in kid’s size?
*What have I missed? Please don’t think I’m just an old guy that likes to worry. No, I’m an old guy that wants everybody to have a safe and successful day of fishing. Send me photos of your big ones and I’ll be glad to run them in my Napa Valley Register and St. Helena Star columns. I’m at acorn_3@comcast.net.
It’s That Time Of Year… when I make this annual promise to you: “I pay retail, just like you do.” I like to recommend top-notch goods and services to my readers. Responses over the past 18 years tell me that you appreciate this.
How could you trust my recommendations and suggestions if you thought I was getting spiffed to say them? Well, I know you wouldn’t, and I would have been out of a job 17 years ago. By the way, nobody is perfect. So if you are not pleased by one of my recommendations, tell me so I can decide if leaving that vendor off my list is my best move.
Where’s The Action… now? Thanks and Happy 2021 to Dave Hurley. For his Jan. 1 Weekend Best Bets Hot Sheet:
*Those North Coast streams where the royal steelhead return now don’t have a pattern yet. The single storm action does raise the water levels to fishable — but without a string of them to keep it higher, they drop too soon.
We love to fish the Smith River near Crescent City. It is short and rocky so it clears up back into fishing mode quickly after a storm. Part of the drift runs through the Jedediah Smith Redwoods State Park. It is truly God’s country. Steep, granite-walled riverbanks holding wisps of fog and trees unfold downstream to a sting of little cottages with smoke coming straight up thru their little stove pipe chimneys.
Catch the weather right and fool a huge silver bullet steelie that got big, smart, strong and mean when he spent three years in the salt — after leaving the river as a tiny 7-inch rainbow. They are line-shy, so you’ll have to use tiny 6-pound leaders — and they know all the tricks, like using that 8,000-cubic-foot-per-second flows to help them escape, or wrapping around a single twig to break off.
It’s the perfect outdoor challenge that is worth doing. Stan Press boated and released a 20-pounder; my biggest was 15. Hooking one is only the beginning; the guide has to find a spot on the river where he can anchor the boat. The angler has got to keep tension on the fish that makes it stay in clear water while battling high flows.
You’ll find the great fly guys up there fishing from shore on the hot bends, but we like to naturally drift small pieces of Kevin Brock’s cured roe in the likely spots. We like that “steelie green” tint in the river that keeps the fish guessing. An ideal situation is river flows at 8,000 to 10,000 cfs and stage (depth) 9 to 11 feet.
Don’t try this alone. Get the best river guide in California, Kevin Brock (800-995-5543) to take you. Let him try to guess the weather with you, for you. The season will last through February, and sometimes a bit longer. It is a trip of a lifetime. Take your loved ones with you.
