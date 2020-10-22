The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Sturgeon may be back by December

Here’s a rare little wrinkle that might be fun to put on your bucket list. On Nov. 7 and 8, you will be able to fish for both king salmon and Dungeness crab. Plus lings and rocks (open through Dec. 31). I’m calling that a “Super Combo Opp.”

Bay Action… has included some hot white sea bass action recently. My friend Craig Hanson, captain of the six-pack Argo out of San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf, scored limits (three each) for his three clients — with a dividend of four halibut.

You get pampered when you fish with Craig. He just refitted the Argo, so that has lots of room and all the amenities. Add in Craig’s 40 years of close involvement with the fishing scene here, and you’ll have a good experience. Call Craig at 415-361-7757; tell him Ryan sent you.

Mix it up a little. Drive down the night before and stay in the Fisherman’s Wharf area. Eat dinner at Restaurant Gary Danko (garydanko.com) and get ready to be pampered. It has been my favorite restaurant in San Francisco since it opened 19 years ago. Then, the next morning get some breakfast and boat lunch at the famous Boudin bread bakery just across the square from the Argo berth.