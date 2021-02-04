The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Sturgeon prefer a muddy Napa River

A Rumsey 1 is deemed an empty lake. So we have a long way to go to a “full” lake, which is a Rumsey depth of 7.56 feet. Worse, we are running out of rainy weather months. Let’s face it: a full lake is best for fishing because of its wide, shallow banks with lots of cover for baitfish, and bass are under water and working for us. I’m not much on praying for rain — maybe you loyal readers can get us another 5 inches of rain in February with a prayer or two.

If you don’t mind, ask for it in February so the muddy water and run-off is all settled down by March 25 when we start our spring attack on big bass in Clear Lake. If you haven’t booked a guide yet, now is the time. Our favorite is pro guide Bob Myskey, at 349-4460. He put me on a 10.1-pound largemouth bass up Adobe Creek a couple of Aprils ago — my personal best bass, caught and released.

Smith River Readings… Jan. 26 river flows were 2,000 cubic feet per second. On Feb. 2, they were 21,000 cfs. These numbers reflect some serious rainstorms in that watershed, just what is needed to get big wild steelhead moving up.

In that same period, the water stage (height) went from 7 feet to just over 15 feet. As that water settles down, look for it to hit the sweet spot called “steely green,” with flows at 8,000 to 10,000 cfs and a depth between 9 and 11 feet.