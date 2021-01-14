The Napa Valley Fishing Report: Umpqua ready to produce steelies; spots open for March trip

A New Fishing Playground… The Umpqua River in southern Oregon will be spitting out steelhead soon and my favorite river guide, Kevin Brock, wants to lead some groups there in March. Call him now at 800-995-5543 to get your spots.

I know both that river and that guide. I have fished the Umpqua out of Elkton a lot with good success. It’s also a place of great natural beauty, a chance to see a herd of majestic elk lurks around every bend in the river.

Brock is the best river guide in the West. My family and I have fished with him continuously for 25 years, on the Sac, in the Delta and on the Smith. Just to spice it up, one year he took a boatload of us to Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula where we loaded up on king salmon and halibut. Total score? I brought home 90 pounds of freshly caught wild fish from Alaska.

Sturgeon Still Biting… in the Delta. Let me start off this segment with a Hot Sheet quote from Captain Charles Kimberly on the Flash II: “There are more fish that I have ever seen in the region right now.” He was talking about that sturgeon gold mine, deep water near the Pumphouse north of the Pittsburg Power Plant. Eel/pile worm combo baits are working best right now, in a recent seasonal switch-over from roe.