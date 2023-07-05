Oceans and bays

Last week Captain Quan from the Goldeneye 2000 out of Berkeley reported landing a 45-pound white sea bass while halibut fishing in the Berkeley Flats.

The halibut and striped bass bite rebounded as the tides backed off and the water cleared, but another set of big tides is on the way along with the promise of afternoon winds. Striped bass and halibut have moved into the central bay, and they are feeding heavily on grass shrimp. The next series of tides should push some fish outside the Golden Gate to feed on the massive anchovy schools. The traditional central bay locations of the Barges, Treasure Island, Berkeley Flats, Angel Island and Alcatraz are where fish can be found now. Leopard sharks remain another option for private and party boats.

Lakes and rivers

Sweeney’s Sports reported that striper fishing in the Napa River is picking up. Anglers are finding schools of fish throughout the main river and in the sloughs. Many are undersized schoolies, but we are seeing 20-plus-inch fish caught at a rate of about four shakers (not legal size) to one keeper. Be aware of the wind. It has been blowing hard over the last seven to 10 days, but the forecast is looking good for the weekend. No doubt, there will be many fish caught over the next few days. The bay and tributaries are absolutely packed with stripers, and they are starting to make their way upriver.

The water is still stained, so loud rattletraps and white swimbaits are key. Over the last few weeks, the largest stripers and sturgeon have been caught using live and frozen grass shrimp. There is something about the grass shrimp that works well right now. See below for details on our live bait update.

For bank fishing, cut anchovies are best, or catch your own live bait using worms and a bobber setup. Mud suckers are like candy to a striper.

Lake Berryessa — King salmon have taken over as the kokanee remain scarce for trollers. White hoochies tipped with a piece of anchovy behind a large dodger are working at depths from 15 to 75 feet near the mouth of the Narrows, Spanish Flat, and the Ranch House at speeds from 1.9 to 2.5 mph. Electronics as well as seeing birds on the surface are both great indicators for locating the bait. The bass have moved off the shoreline, and they are also feeding on the baitfish. The lake dropped slightly to 85% capacity.

Lake Sonoma — The water level is steady at 68%, and crappie can be found in the coves on the west side of the lake around structure with mini jigs or live minnows. The lake is clearing up, and bass fishing has improved with deep-diving crankbaits, plastics in green pumpkin, or chartreuse in the shallows. Catfish are another solid option with cut baits, chicken livers or dip bait.

Inflation hits the bait market

It was announced last week that inflation has even hit the bait business. J&P Bait in San Francisco, our only local source of live anchovies, will be raising their rates on live anchovies by $5 a scoop. The new prices will be $60 for a full scoop, $40 for a half scoop, and a pier scoop will be $30.

COVID-19 detected in wildlife

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has detected COVID-19 in free-ranging California wildlife for the first time.

One hunter-harvested mule deer, a buck from El Dorado County, was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19. The deer was harvested in 2021 and sampled by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife for chronic wasting disease surveillance. It was negative for CWD and did not show any outward signs of illness.

In California, COVID-19 has been confirmed in pets and zoo animals, but never in free-ranging wildlife. Following reports of COVID-19 detections in free-ranging white-tailed deer and mule deer in other states and Canadian provinces, CDFW tested archived deer samples for COVID-19. The samples consisted of lymph nodes collected as part of CDFW’s CWD surveillance efforts. CWD has never been detected in California’s deer or elk populations.

CDFW submitted archived samples from 170 black-tailed and mule deer collected in 2020 and 209 black-tailed and mule deer collected in 2021. Initial testing for COVID-19 was conducted at the California Animal Health and Food Safety Laboratory at UC Davis, and confirmatory testing was conducted by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Services (APHIS) National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

“Others have shown that deer can be infected with SARS-CoV-2 and that they can pass it to other deer but do not get sick,” said Dr. Brandon Munk, senior wildlife veterinarian with CDFW. “We do not see COVID-19 as a threat to our deer populations but we continue to work with partners to better understand what, if any, significance COVID-19 infections in wildlife may pose to wildlife and people. This is certainly another reminder not to intentionally feed deer. Artificially congregating deer increases the likelihood of spreading disease and may be a source of COVID-19 exposure for deer.”

There is no evidence that people can contract COVID-19 by eating meat from an infected animal. Nonetheless, hunters are encouraged to take appropriate precautions when handling and dressing game and practice good food hygiene when processing their animals.

Klamath River dam deconstruction begins

The deconstruction of Copco No. 2, the smallest of the four hydroelectric dams being removed from the Klamath River, is underway. Last week crews removed the gates, walkway, and two of the five bays down to the spillway. This work was done to direct waters around the dam, rather than over it, allowing construction crews to do work through the summer months.

“While this is just the first step, it certainly is an exciting moment,” said Mark Bransom, CEO of the Klamath River Renewal Corp. “Crews are making fast progress in these early stages of the project, and we are on track with our removal timeline. Crews placed around 10 feet of rock on either side of the dam to reach the gates and bays for deconstruction. Much of the Copco No. 2 infrastructure remains in place below this rock surface. Deconstruction of this dam will continue through the summer, with final decommissioning and complete removal occurring sometime in September."