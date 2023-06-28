Oceans and bays

Halibut and striper fishing have been nothing short of epic. Limits of halibut are being caught, with big fish in the mix. Stripers are also hitting the deck in good numbers. However, the halibut bite in Tomales Bay has been slow, with only a couple of fish being reported per trip. The bait is abundant, but continued cold water temperatures have given the fish lockjaw.

In Bodega Bay, Rick Powers from the New Sea Angler has been reporting limits of very large lingcod up to 25 pounds. With the 10 fish limit, the anglers are also catching many petrale sole, a fish found only in deep water.

Lakes and rivers

Shad fishing has improved on the Lower American River with warmer weather and lower flows. Releases from the Nimbus Dam have been running around 6,500 cubic feet per second. Anglers are catching many of the fish in the lower river, including Sunrise, Harrington’s access and below Watt Avenue, with the preferred lure being chartreuse grubs.

Lake Berryessa has been producing a mixed bag of Chinook salmon, Kokanee salmon, rainbow trout, and all three species of bass. Trollers are using spoons, hoochies and stick baits, while bass fishermen are using Senkos and drop shotting.

Free fishing days

For anyone curious about the sport of fishing but not ready to commit, a great opportunity awaits because the California Department of Fish and Wildlife offers two free fishing days each year.

On these days, would-be anglers are allowed to fish without a sport fishing license, providing a great, low-cost way to give fishing a try. While all fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures remain in effect, the two days each year when anyone can fish without purchasing a fishing license are July 1 and Sept. 23.

Massive marlin disqualified from North Carolina fishing tournament

As reported by Steve Gardner in USA Today: A 619-pound blue marlin was disqualified from a recent fishing tournament in North Carolina because of apparent bite marks on its flesh, depriving anglers of more than $3.5 million in prize money.

Fishermen on the boat “Sensation” believed they had landed the winning fish at the 65th Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in Morehead City, N.C., hauling in the year's first catch to surpass the 500-pound mark and earning an additional $739,500 in the process.

However, when tournament officials went to weigh the marlin, they found a chunk missing from its side and disqualified it.

“It’s the final hour, the final day and we fought with him for six hours,” Sensation captain Greg McCoy told The Washington Post. “It’s a tough pill to swallow.”

Tournament officials released this statement on Sunday: “It was deemed that the fish was mutilated before it was landed or boated and therefore it was disqualified.”

The International Game Fish Association says a fish is ineligible to win if is suffers damage “prior to landing or boating the catch, caused by sharks, other fish, mammals, or propellers that remove or penetrate the flesh.”

As a result, the tournament title and $2.77 million first prize went to the boat “Sushi,” which reeled in a marlin weighing 484.5 pounds.

History of striped bass in California

Striped bass were introduced to California in 1879, when 132 small fish from the Navesink River in New Jersey were released into San Francisco Bay near Martinez. Three-hundred more fish were released into lower Suisun Bay in 1882. By 1892, a flourishing commercial fishery had developed, which was closed in 1935 to build a robust sport fishery.

Since their introduction, striped bass have spread north to Canada and south to Mexico. In California, most striped bass are found in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and in the larger tributary rivers downstream from dams. Limited fisheries also exist in Tomales Bay and the Russian River. But outside of the aforementioned areas, sea-run striped bass are uncommon.

Landlocked striped bass exist in Black Butte, Camp Far West, Millerton, Modesto, San Antonio, Santa Margarita and Success reservoirs, as well as Lake Mendocino and the Colorado River system. Striped bass are also present in the federal Central Valley Project, State Water Project, the Contra Costa Country canals, and reservoirs that use the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta as a source.