Paso Robles, Wine country the way it was

As we struggle to find diversions during the coronavirus crisis that has grounded so many travelers with its unpredictable nature and shifting geographical targets, it’s time to get in the car and explore our own backyard of a state.

Just a little over three-hour drive from the city of Napa is Paso Robles, a town that is enviably inland with easy access to the ocean and sights like Hearst Castle. A few days in Paso and its surrounding towns like Cambria, Atascadero and San Simeon could be just what the Rhone wine lover, gourmand or romantic needs to feel a change of scenery.

First, you will find superior tasting experiences at notable wineries as well as smaller and sometimes experimental wineries. And Paso Robles wine country will not break the bank. Tasting fees are moderate and experiences including food pairings a fraction of what we find farther north.

Places to stay are abundant and all of the major hotel and motel chains are represented as well as several luxury properties like Le Cheval and Piccolo (with its popular rooftop bar) but, since I go back and forth to Los Angeles often, always with a dog or two, Paso Robles has become the perfect stopover and The Oxford Inn and Suites my “go-to” hotel that understands us dog people.