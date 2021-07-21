Patina Miller packs a punch in ‘Power’-ful cable debut

Patina Miller began her career in musical theater on Broadway and London’s West End, but is in far different terrain in her new role as a pistol-packing drug kingpin in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”
The Tony Award-winning star goes all out in the the cable drama, which premiered Sunday on Starz. The show is produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and is set in the rough and tumble era of 1991 South Jamaica, Queens.
Last seen in prime time on the CBS political drama “Madam Secretary” for five years, Miller describes her part as Raquel “Raq” Thomas — loosely based on Jackson’s late drug-dealing mother — as a “beast of a character.”
“I read the script and as soon as I put it down, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t not do this.’ Like, ‘this character is me and I have to play this character,’” the 36-year-old Pageland, South Carolina, native told the Daily News. “And it just clicked, you know? Something about reading that script, where there’s a lot of that stuff that you never get as a Black female actress.”
“You’re always on the search for three dimensional roles to sink your teeth in, a role that really gets to showcase all of the different things that you do,” she said. “All the things that you think of yourself as a Black woman, this character got to do. And I was like I have to do it.”
From the opening scenes, audiences get a glimpse of Raq’s coldbloodedness: Instead of comforting her only child after he’s beaten and robbed by neighborhood bullies, the marijuana-toking, Toyota Supra-driving mama takes him back to the playground to seek revenge — this time equipped with a lethal homemade weapon of batteries inside a tube sock.
“Deal with them or deal with me but there’s nowhere to run when you deal with me,” she warns her son, Kanan Stark. “Get yours, boy.” Wearing the ghetto-fabulous, hip hop-styled attire of the era, the menacing matriarch looks on approvingly — smoking a menthol cigarette through neon green nail-polished fingers — as the boy wreaks physical havoc on the culprits.
“You know, what I love about this character is that she’s a bit of my mom,” Miller said of her mother, who was a single teen mom in the South. “She’s a bit of a lot of people’s moms… It’s a story about a single Black female making the s— work. And she just happens to be in the crime business.”
The third “Power” spinoff, renewed for a second season before the first episode hit the airwaves, is the prequel about the early years of the now-deceased murderous character portrayed by Jackson, the Grammy Award-winning hip hop superstar, who also serves as its narrator.
“It’s a mother-son tale,” Miller said of the hour-long series based on 50 Cent’s life before he became rich and famous. “It’s about that that unbreakable bond that love between these two people. And I think that’s the story that we’re telling. Yes, it’s a crime drama, but it is a family drama as well.”
After belting out groovy showtunes as Deloris Von Cartier in “Sister Act” on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, the Carnegie Mellon University alumna made a splash on Broadway as the Leading Player in the 2013 revival of “Pippin.” The circus artist role is traditionally portrayed by men, famously by Ben Vereen, who originated the part in 1972.
With their wins for “Pippin,” Miller and Vereen made history as the first actors to win the Tony award for best leading actor and best leading actress in a musical for the same role.
Her win was one of four Tony Awards for acting given to African American actors at the 2013 ceremony. Cicely Tyson won for best actress in a play; Courtney B. Vance won for best actor in a featured role in a play; and Miller’s mentor Billy Porter won for best actor in a musical.
From The Great White Way, she joined the cast of the blockbuster “Hunger Games” franchise as Commander Paylor in both “Mockingjay” sequels.
And then came her role as political press coordinator Daisy Grant in 116 episodes throughout the six seasons of “Madam Secretary.”
Now Miller is primed for a real prime-time close up.
“I feel like all the things I’ve done have led up to this moment led up to playing such a character like Raquel,” she said. “l think she’s iconic. I think that people will love her. You you’ll love and you’ll hate her but you will be rooting for her at the end of the day.”