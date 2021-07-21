Patina Miller packs a punch in ‘Power’-ful cable debut

Patina Miller began her career in musical theater on Broadway and London’s West End, but is in far different terrain in her new role as a pistol-packing drug kingpin in “Power Book III: Raising Kanan.”

The Tony Award-winning star goes all out in the the cable drama, which premiered Sunday on Starz. The show is produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and is set in the rough and tumble era of 1991 South Jamaica, Queens.

Last seen in prime time on the CBS political drama “Madam Secretary” for five years, Miller describes her part as Raquel “Raq” Thomas — loosely based on Jackson’s late drug-dealing mother — as a “beast of a character.”

“I read the script and as soon as I put it down, I was like, ‘OK, I can’t not do this.’ Like, ‘this character is me and I have to play this character,’” the 36-year-old Pageland, South Carolina, native told the Daily News. “And it just clicked, you know? Something about reading that script, where there’s a lot of that stuff that you never get as a Black female actress.”