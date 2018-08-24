Art collectors and admirers are anticipating September’s Open Studios Napa Valley with excitement. What will they find this year? Are new artists participating? Who is returning? Any surprises?
This much-enjoyed event is a time when artists open their studios to the public giving them both an opportunity to meet and chat. Artists display and describe their work and give insight to what inspires them. Sometimes, visitors are treated to live demonstrations. It’s a casual, intimate, educational and friendly occasion for all involved.
Although I’m a big fan of Open Studios, I’m going to take a different approach when writing about it today. I’m going to describe how I use it professionally. As an interior designer, I incorporate art, in all forms, into my projects.
When working on clients’ homes, it’s important that they participate. But, in their professional offices or in commercial settings, I am sometimes the sole decision maker. This entails a different process with a different goal. I often want the pieces I select to reflect the image, goals, and message of the client’s product or service.
To give you examples, I’ll imagine three scenarios and describe why I would chose particular pieces for them. But, please note, of course, that these pieces can be used in any setting, private or public.
Imagine the first scenario to be the lobby of a hotel, a wine-tasting room, restaurant, or a retail boutique. It needs something welcoming to greet guests as they pass through the entrance door. Something sculptural and eye-catching. Something like an original ceramic by Napa native Sarah Brown. Brown’s artist statement, “I strive to make unique ceramic vessels that complement their space and use,” tells me that she and I are on the same wavelength.
I resonate with her philosophy. She writes, “I also see my work as both sculptural and functional. When throwing, I alter my forms to give them the appearance of both balance and asymmetry. My aim is to capture a feeling of organic movement … the feeling of anticipation when discovering the hidden: a flower that is about to open or an egg that is about to hatch.”
Brown’s vessel with tulips especially grabs my attention because of the way its irregular and rustic finish is juxtaposed with elegant and graceful tulips. The pairing creates its own sculptural interest. Brown used an Anagama kiln (based on an Asian kiln dating to the 5th century), which produced the vessel’s stone-looking finish. The bonus in choosing such a piece is that the flowers can change seasonally. Tall and slim Birds of Paradise will welcome guests, one month, with entirely different shapes and colors than a previous month’s short and round hydrangeas.
For my second scenario, picture yourself as a high-tech software developer. Knowing code and having a logical thought process are not the only skills you need. I know, I was a programmer in a previous life. You first need imagination and the ability to get lost (then found) in the unknown.
But, even techy types can get stuck. What can unblock their creativity? Mesmerizing pen-and-ink images by graphic designer and muralist, Nicholas Cann. They draw viewers in, and once there, stimulate questions and possibilities. His details and confluences transport high-tech minds to different dimensions like a time-traveling machine.
Cann’s portfolio could inspire and stimulate the entire Silicon Valley. His images also offer something else that such minds need. Empty space. Space for minds to rest before they can expand again.
Cann is a fifth-generation Californian with an interesting educational and professional background, including studies at the Ecole des Beaux Arts in Paris and time spent as a set illustrator for MGM Studios. Today, when not working on hand-colored, letterpress prints, he guides and imparts his experience to Napa’s younger generation.
My third scenario scales down to a single office. Art is a way for a professional to share a little about him or herself on a personal level but in a formal setting. If you see clients or patients in a private office, think of what you’d like to convey to them. Sometimes, it can just be a way to connect. Do you both enjoy fly-fishing or sailing? Gourmet cooking? Maybe you’re a fan of the old Wild West or travel to Buddhist temples.
When I think back to my own offices in San Francisco and Marin, I can easily see the works of artist, Charles de Limur gracing my walls — although I wouldn’t have had enough walls. His portfolio is filled with images that I have deep and sentimental connections to and, not only that, de Limur’s use of color, technique and composition convey a sense of joy.
As a Napa native, living and working in the Bay Area, his pastels, oils, and watercolors of our Valley would have reminded me of home. A daily dose of happy memories. His landscapes, particularly of Lake Hennessy, Diamond Mountain Creek, and Mount St. Helena portray vistas of my youth. A dozen scenes all looking differently depending on his choice of medium and material.
Today, de Limur’s works would still grace my public office in Napa (if I had one). This time, I’d add his scenes of San Francisco’s Coit Tower as a reminder of my old office’s neighborhood. And his pastels of Land’s End and the Marin Headlands would portray my more recent hiking adventures — images that bring the salty sea air along these coastal trails to life.
De Limur’s works would represent myself to my clients as a person and a professional. They’d display where I’ve lived and my love of the outdoors. They also portray a sense of tranquility but with a zest of color and energy – which, coincidentally, is exactly how I like to design my clients’ interiors.
De Limur is a San Francisco native who was raised in Paris for a time. His firsthand exposure to the Impressionists comes through in his own work. (I like his style better). He currently lives with his wife and 32-year-old parrot at the top of Diamond Mountain above Calistoga.
Open Studios Napa Valley will be held Sept. 22, 23, 29, and 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information and artists’ map locations can be found on artnv.org.
Jessel Gallery, at 1019 Atlas Peak Road, will be displaying a month-long preview, Sept. 1-29, of the works of participating artists. The Gallery is also hosting a complimentary reception Friday, Sept. 7, from 5 to 8 p.m. where the public can see at least one painting from each artist. Many artists also show their work year-round at Art Gallery Napa Valley at 1307 First St., Napa.