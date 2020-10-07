Patti L. Cowger Demystifying Design: Making a big backyard cozy

Dear Readers, this column is just for you. Once a month, I’ll answer one of your interior design questions. Just send me an email with your question and I’ll reply right here. This month’s question:

We have a large backyard that feels very open. While the openness is nice, how can we make it feel cozier?

There’s a backstory to this question. It was asked by my friend, Cathy, during a small dinner gathering in my own backyard. It was one of those perfect evenings where we all paused to appreciate the moment. That is, two of us had not seen each other in over a year because of the pandemic and two of us had only seen each other while conducting essential business. We had first planned the dinner during August’s heatwave thinking it would be over by a certain Saturday. Then came the wildfires and polluted air so we postponed three more Saturdays in a row.

To be sure, I do not describe this scenario with an ounce of complaint. On the contrary, we were feeling enormous gratitude. Grateful to finally be together. Grateful to be safe. Grateful for the clean air and perfect temperature. Grateful for the sweet, garden tomatoes and teriyaki pork loin that I managed not to overcook.