Paul Franson, Taste of the Valley

The Napa Community Table sells out

The Napa Community Table on June 11 in downtown Napa to celebrate the city’s 175th anniversary sold out very quickly.

They do have a waiting list at www.DoNapa.com.

Super Duper Burgers to replace the Q in Bel Aire

We’ve already reported that The Q will replace closed Gran Eléctrica on Main Street.

Now we’ve gotten word that the Habit-Burger lookalike chain Super Duper Burgers will replace The Q in Bel Aire Plaza.

The Q was there 15 years and the center didn’t renew its lease. I’ call it a win for The Q and downtown.

Bagels aplenty in Napa

From being a desert for real boiled and baked bagels, Napa has become an oasis.

With the opening of Loveski, which makes its own bagels in-house at the Oxbow, you can choose from them, Paulie’s at Winston’s (formerly ABC Bakery), and Toasted at the Farmers Market or delivered.

One qualified person (Jewish from the East Coast) likes Paulie’s because their holes are so small you can put more on them. I thought no holes was a negative. Why not just makes a roll if you don’t want a hole??

Of course, leavened bread like bagels isn’t kosher for Passover, but many of the non-observant seem to associate the holy rolls and challah with Easter for some reason.

What’s next?

The last few months, people have twitched with anticipation about new restaurants opening, and now most of them have opened.

Now they’re asking, “What’s next?”

Of course, Kitchen Door will open in First Street Napa, and C Casa Cantina, will take its old space at the Oxbow Public Market, while Mourad Lahlou’s Moro will move into C Casa’s present kiosk.

People keep asking “when?” about The Slanted Door in the building in front of River Terrace Inn that held Budo, Cuvée and Kitchen Collective. They’re still not talking about a date.

Neither is Morimoto Asia, reportedly taking the former Basalt space in the Riverfront.

Then there’s Mick the Clam and his plans for Zuzu’s expansion into Asia Café and Henry’s Bar.

Upvalley, St. Helena is waiting for the opening of Elliot Bell restaurant in the former Cindy's Backstreet Kitchen, and the upscale restaurant coming at the Four Seasons resort in Calistoga (not that its Truss is exactly an Applebee’s.)

Eat and benefit Cope

Enjoy lunch or dinner at Tarla Mediterranean Bar & Grill on April 12 and mention Cope Family Center and 15% will go to Cope to fight child abuse.

Order a bucket of fried chicken at Southside Century for pick-up on Friday and part of the cost for the bucket will be donated to Cope Family Center. www.southsidenapa.com

California Artisan Cheese Festival

OK, it’s not in this valley, but the 16th annual California Artisan Cheese Festival returns Saturday, May 7, to the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

It’s a bit truncated, and only includes the artisan tasting and marketplace, the grand finale event of the former multi-day festivals.

They won’t have the educational events and visits that were formerly part of the festival.

Guests can taste and buy cheese and other artisan products from more than 100 local food and beverage vendors.

Tickets are $60 at www.artisancheesefestival.com.

Grace Pavilion, Sonoma County Event Center, 1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa

Paul Franson publishes the weekly newsletter NapaLife. www.napalife.com. Request a copy from paul@napalife.com.