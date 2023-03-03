Baking soda has many uses beyond baking buttermilk biscuits and gingerbread.

As a believer in science-based cooking, I’m a big fan of "America’s Test Kitchen" and Alton Brown’s old "Good Eats" on TV, as well as the writing of Harold McGee and Shirley Corriher. The CIA is now emphasizing scientific cooking, too, helping to distinguish itself from “cooking schools.”

As I’ve watched America’s Test Kitchen, and read its magazine Cook’s Illustrated and its cookbooks, I’ve noticed more and more use of baking soda or sodium bicarbonate in its recipes.

That’s unusual. Most of us only use baking soda as a leavening agent in baked good scontaining acid ingredients like buttermilk or molasses. And in fact, baking soda is one of the few alkaline ingredients used in food, though egg white is slightly alkaline.

Most food is acidic, or has a pH under 7, which is neutral. The most acidic common ingredient is lime juice, at 2. Vinegar is about the same and wine around 3.5.

But it turns out that the alkalinity contributed by baking soda used in small amounts can simplify preparation or improve many foods:

• Vastly shortens cooking time for dried beans and unhulled grains

• Maintains color of black beans

• Helps hash brown potatoes brown

• Keeps green vegetables, notably beans, green

• Helps brown meat

• Helps tenderize meat

In all cases, a tiny amount – sometimes only 1/8 teaspoon – does the trick. Use too much and it can make food mushy and taste soapy.

I should mention that this has nothing to do with claiming that acid foods are bad for the body. Most foods are acidic. Your stomach contains powerful acid itself, and the body and its fluids buffer and maintain the proper pH independent of whether you eat limes or baking powder. Claims that alkaline potions helps your body are very suspect.

Let’s take a look at some of the uses:

Speeding the cooking of dried beans.

Adding a little baking soda in cooking – perhaps 1/8 to 1/4 tsp – reduces the time to cook dried beans significantly, up to an hour according to America’s Test Kitchen.

ATK and others also found that contrary to the myth that you shouldn’t salt beans before cooking, brining dried beans (soaking them overnight in salted water like 3 Tbsp to 4 quarts water), then cooking them in salted water (1/2 tsp to 5 quarters water) produces beans with soft skins and creamy texture that don’t fall apart.

However, adding acid ingredients like tomatoes and molasses early will toughen the skins and increase cooking time – perhaps indefinitely with old beans. Don’t add them until the beans have softened.

On another note, ATK found that the quick soak method of bringing dried beans to a boil for a minute, then turning off the heat and letting them soak for a hour before draining removes more of the indigestible compounds that cause discomfort than does an overnight soaking.

As a final note, the pinch of baking soda sets the color in black beans so they don’t turn purplish gray.

The bit of alkaline baking soda also softens the hulls of barley, brown rice, farro and other grains and reduces cooking time. It even reduces the cooking time for polenta (cornmeal mush).

Polenta’s cousin grits, in fact, were traditionally processed with lime (the mineral not the fruit), a strong alkaline, to remove hulls and convert their bound niacin to free niacin, preventing pellagra though that’s not a big problem in Napa Valley.

The same process, called nixtamalization, is used to make maseca for corn tortillas and tamales. Today’s “grits,” however, are just ground corn. I did buy some grits that went through that process. They taste a lot like corn tortillas.

Improving gingerbread cookies

Guy Crosby, a food scientist who teaches at Harvard and appears on America’s Test Kitchen, also noted that increasing the amount of baking soda in baking gingersnap cookies helps develop fissures in the cookies, as well as produce drier cookies with increased browning and flavor. He says that in this case the baking soda weakens the development of gluten creating a more porous structure. More alkaline dough also promotes cookie spread as well as browning and flavor by the Maillard reaction.

Helps hash brown potatoes brown

Alkaline environments favor browning, and America’s Test Kitchen also prepares hash brown potatoes by boiling 3/4 in cubes in alkaline water (1/4 tsp baking soda to 5 quarts water) for one minute, then draining and returning to the pot and stirring to dry them.

This softens the outside, which brown well.

They also suggest tossing with melted butter and salt and baking in the oven at 500 degrees on a preheated baking sheet.

If you want to keep potatoes crisp for potato salad, by contrast, add a little (acid) vinegar to the boiling water.

Keeps green vegetables, notably beans, green

It’s well known that adding a pinch of baking soda to the boiling water helps keep green vegetables including beans and leafy greens green.

By contrast, adding acid like lemon or vinegar turns them khaki colored. The spinach-like green sorrel contains a lot of acid, and turns khaki when you cook it; I should try some baking soda next time I make sorrel soup.

Note that your tap water may be acidic (as mine seems to be, but barely), and that pinch of soda may be appropriate.

However, baking soda can also reduce some nutrients if you boil vegetables, though if you add acidic ingredients like lemon that may neutralize it. It’s hard to tell if this is a big issue. It’s better to steam vegetables anyway!

Keeps white vegetables white

Good for cauliflower and corn.

Helps brown roasted or fried chicken

A little bit of baking soda (1 tsp mixed with 1 Tbsp salt and rubbed on chicken the night before helps draw out moisture by breaking down the pectins in the skin. Leave the chicken uncovered in the refrigerator to dry.

Using baking powder, which contains acids that help neutralize the baking soda, fosters the same effect, and doesn’t affect flavor as baking soda may unless carefully rinsed off.

Helps brown beef

Just as with chicken above.

Crisps fried foods

Crisps flour coating in fried foods.

Helps tenderize meat

Chinese restaurants often rub baking soda on chicken to tenderize it and get a silky texture.

Crosby notes that the tenderness of pork is dependent on the pH of the meat: Up to a point, the higher the pH of the meat the more tender it will be. By soaking cubed pork in a dilute solution of baking soda (1 teaspoon dissolved in 1/2 cup water) for only 15 minutes, the meat in a stir-fried pork cooks up to be juicy and supple. Increasing the pH of meat makes it less acidic and helps it to retain more moisture, which helps meat remain tender.

Don’t overdo it or you get mushy meat and off flavors.

A few final notes about baking soda

Guy Crosby also notes that heating sodium bicarbonate causes it to decompose into sodium carbonate, a stronger alkali, as well as carbon dioxide and water. So heat can accelerate the impact of baking soda. He recommends baking baking soda for boiling bagels before baking them. Lye was once used for this purpose.

Baking soda has many other uses about the home, as Arm & Hammer points out on its web site. One is absorbing odors in refrigerators, and because of this property, it’s best to use new baking soda for delicate cooking.

Finally, my former dentist encouraged his patients to brush with baking soda to help neutralize the acids in your mouth that cause tooth decay. The toothpaste containing baking soda isn’t strong enough to do it.

