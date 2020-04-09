Pennsylvania wine retailers can't get the Liquor Control Board to replenish their best bottles

From April 1 through Tuesday, the online store accepted nearly 7,778 orders and had $707,666 in sales. At that rate, finewineandgoodspirits.com would have $37 million in annual sales, compared with just $5 million in actual sales in the year ended June 30, 2019.

For wine lovers, bottle shops like Fishtown Social at 1525 Frankford Ave. have apparently been a godsend.

"We've been selling all of the inventory we have, the wines that were originally reserved for out-by-the-glass, dine-in programs, and all of the retail wines that we had in the shop," said Vanessa Wong, owner of Fishtown Social, which also has a wine bar. "Now we're getting to a point where it's pretty low."

Selling wine to go has enabled Wong to keep paying four employees. "I might have another couple weeks of wine left and then I have to close up. With no ability to get new inventory I won't be able to keep my staff going," she said.

Jill Weber, who owns Jet Wine Bar at 1525 South St., is totally exasperated by the PLCB's position, especially given the deep financial hole that the state is sliding into amid the soaring unemployment rolls. "Pennsylvania needs money. Pennsylvanians need jobs, and there's this very simple easy way this can be done that doesn't harm anybody," she said.