Napa Valley Presents Announces the Inaugural Perform! Napa Valley

Nine Days Showcasing the Performing Arts in Napa Valley

NAPA VALLEY, CA (August 15, 2022) -- Napa Valley Presents, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization that inspires, celebrates and supports the performing arts in the Napa Valley, has announced the inaugural Perform! Napa Valley celebration, September 17 - 25, at various locations and venues throughout Napa County. Perform! Napa Valley will spotlight the array of performing arts experiences taking place in the community, increase awareness about local performing arts and performance artists, and strengthen support for the performing arts year-round.

“The Napa Valley has become a major cultural hub in the greater Bay Area, and that includes the performing arts,” said Napa Valley Presents Board Chair Gordon Huether. “Napa Valley Presents is excited to play a role in supporting and accelerating this in the immediate future.”

A comprehensive calendar of events is available on the Perform! Napa Valley website with direct links to performance information so the community can easily access information in one place, secure tickets and make plans to attend events.

Events include two premier comedy performances at the Uptown Theatre, featuring “Weird Al” Yankovic on September 20 and Howie Mandel on September 23 for a special mental health benefit performance for One Mind. Perform! Napa Valley week will also include top-notch jazz performances at Blue Note Napa, including Kirk Whalum on September 17 & 18, Kyle Eastwood on the 23rd, Emmaline on the 24th and the Masters of Hawaiian Music, featuring George Kahumoku Jr., Daniel Ho, and Tia Carrere on the 25th. Hitting the Oxbow River Stage on September 17 are the legendary Bonnie Raitt and Mavis Staples. The world-premiere of Eric Moore’s eight-movement “Soliloquy” for Five Cellos will take place on September 24 at Hatt Hall at the Historic Napa River Inn, and the Blue Note Summer Sessions at Charles Krug Winery will feature Oteil (Burbridge) & Friends, featuring Melvin Seals, Steve Kimock, Eric Krasno and Johnny Kimock on September 17, moe. on the 23rd and 24th, and A MoodSwing Reunion featuring Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride and Brian Blade on the 25th. "BRING IT!" a night of karaoke and entertainment will take place at Feast it Forward on the 22nd, and Napa’s own theater company, Lucky Penny, will be presenting Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, September 22-25 (full run 9/22-25). More events are added regularly and can be viewed at performnapavalley.org.

Any performing arts organization, or venue offering performing arts, based in Napa County is eligible to list their event occurring September 17 - 25 free of charge, through the Perform! Napa Valley website by selecting the submission link. The calendar will be updated frequently to reflect the growing number events occurring during the nine-day celebration.

“It is truly exciting to see this thoughtful and passionate group organize to support the performing arts in our community,” stated Olivia Dodd, community arts advocate. “Local funders are critical to building access to cultural experiences for everyone, so their opportunity for impact is huge.”

For more information on Perform Napa Valley, to review the calendar of events, please visit performnapavalley.org. To learn more about Napa Valley Presents, please visit napavalleypresents.org.

About Napa Valley Presents

Napa Valley Presents, a non-profit (501c3) organization, supports performing arts through grants for programs that create, present, and connect people with performing arts. Napa Valley Presents also participates in community partnerships, initiatives, and outreach to support the performing arts in Napa County. napavalleypresents.org

About Perform Napa Valley

Perform Napa Valley is an annual event held in September, spotlighting the array of performing arts experiences taking place in our community, with the goal to increase awareness about local performing arts and performance artists, and strengthen support for the performing arts year-round.