Dina is a very social girl and is ready for a home of her own! Her foster mom calls her “actively affectionate” since she gets really into being pet and turns into an acrobat, somersaulting and twirling with joy. She’s a petite girl and 100 percent black with velvet soft fur. Dina loves to explore and has a fun, wild side!
Wine Country Animal Lovers (WCAL) is a grassroots, volunteer-run animal rescue partnering with local shelters to save lives. All adoptable pets will be spayed/neutered, current on vaccinations and microchipped prior to adoption. Learn more at facebook.com/winecountryanimallovers.