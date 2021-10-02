 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Petaluma at Vintage football box score
agate

Petaluma at Vintage football box score

  • Updated

Vintage 55, Petaluma 14

Friday night at Memorial Stadium

Petaluma;7;0;7;0;—;14

Vintage;21;13;14;7;—;55

First Quarter

V—Smith 5 run (Ballines kick), 6:31

V—Davis 19 run (run failed), 4:24

P—Ellis 1 run (Soper kick), 1:23

V—Smith 56 run (Davis run), :27.2

Second Quarter

V—Smith 4 run (Ballines kick), 9:54

V—Davis 13 pass from Bradley (pass failed), 7:37

Third Quarter

V—Smith 54 run (Ballines kick), 7:29

P—Crudo 8 pass from Ellis (Soper kick), 3:05

V—Cruz 7 pass from Bradley (Ballines kick), 1:30

Fourth Quarter

V—Smith 13 run (Ballines kick), 8:47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Petaluma: Ellis 10-12-1, Miller 2-7, Pologeorgis 12-69, Bercich 2-4, Perez 5-29, Galaudet-Freeman 1-0 Vintage: Smith 13-189-5, Bradley 8-118, Davis 3-57-1, Alvarez 2-29, McMann 2-18

PASSING—Petaluma: Ellis 10-23-1-0-159 Vintage: Bradley 6-8-1-0-65

RECEIVING—Petaluma: Pologeorgis 4-84, Galaudet-Freeman 2-29, Do. Shaw 1-21, Perez 1-9, Crudo 1-8-1, Levy 1-8. Vintage: Davis 3-60-1, Materne 1-25, Powers 1-10, Cruz 1-7-1.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News