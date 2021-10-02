Petaluma at Vintage football box score

Vintage 55, Petaluma 14
Friday night at Memorial Stadium
Petaluma;7;0;7;0;—;14
Vintage;21;13;14;7;—;55
First Quarter
V—Smith 5 run (Ballines kick), 6:31
V—Davis 19 run (run failed), 4:24
P—Ellis 1 run (Soper kick), 1:23
V—Smith 56 run (Davis run), :27.2
Second Quarter
V—Smith 4 run (Ballines kick), 9:54
V—Davis 13 pass from Bradley (pass failed), 7:37
Third Quarter
V—Smith 54 run (Ballines kick), 7:29
P—Crudo 8 pass from Ellis (Soper kick), 3:05
V—Cruz 7 pass from Bradley (Ballines kick), 1:30
Fourth Quarter
V—Smith 13 run (Ballines kick), 8:47
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Petaluma: Ellis 10-12-1, Miller 2-7, Pologeorgis 12-69, Bercich 2-4, Perez 5-29, Galaudet-Freeman 1-0 Vintage: Smith 13-189-5, Bradley 8-118, Davis 3-57-1, Alvarez 2-29, McMann 2-18
PASSING—Petaluma: Ellis 10-23-1-0-159 Vintage: Bradley 6-8-1-0-65
RECEIVING—Petaluma: Pologeorgis 4-84, Galaudet-Freeman 2-29, Do. Shaw 1-21, Perez 1-9, Crudo 1-8-1, Levy 1-8. Vintage: Davis 3-60-1, Materne 1-25, Powers 1-10, Cruz 1-7-1.