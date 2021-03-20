Petaluma at Vintage football box score

Vintage 57, Petaluma 0
Friday night at Memorial Stadium
Petaluma;0;0;0;—;0
Vintage;29;14;7;7;—;57
First Quarter
V—Neal 68 pass from Bradley (B. Chaidez run), 11:42
V—Smith 78 run (Ballines kick), 8:05
V—Nothmann 33 pass from B. Chaidez (Ballines kick), 7:31
V—Davis 25 pass from Aaron (Ballines kick), 4:13
Second Quarter
V—Aaron 14 run (Ballines kick), 5:22
V—Smith 10 run (Ballines kick), 0:46.1
Third Quarter
V—B. Chaidez 48 run (Ballines kick), 7:05
Fourth Quarter
V—Schaumkel 6 run (Ballines kick), 7:53
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Petaluma: Powers 2-19, Hartman 4-9, Zarco 1-3, Ellison 7-0, Kaiser 1-(minus 1). Vintage: Smith 7-196-2, Schaumkel 5-97, B. Chaidez 2-57, Aaron 2-21-1, Avalos 1-12, Wesner 2-10, Bradley 2-7.
PASSING—Petaluma: Ellison 3-11-0-0-14. Vintage: Bradley 1-1-1-0-68, Aaron 2-5-1-0-49, Chaidez 1-2-1-0-33.
RECEIVING—Petaluma: Starret 1-7, Powers 1-7, Kaiser 1-0. Vintage: Neal 1-68-1, Davis 2-49-1, Nothmann 1-33.