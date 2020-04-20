Petitions ask Gavin Newsom to block 5G wireless expansion in California. Is it dangerous?

The people petitioning Newsom worry that 5G technology will use radiation frequencies beyond current health recommendations. Cell sites are generally installed in close clusters to street lamps or light poles, raising worry over increased and nearby radiation exposure in neighborhoods.

In response to this concern, the International Commission on Non-Ionizing Radiation Protection has updated its guidelines and determined 5G technologies do not pose a significant health risk.

The American Cancer Society also notes that these lower frequencies "do not directly damage the DNA inside cells" like radiation from x-rays, gamma rays and UV light, which can cause cancer. While radiation waves can heat up body tissue, the organization says, the "levels of energy used by cell phones and towers are much lower."

Still, many organizations, including the CDC and the World Health Organization, say more research and time is needed to definitively reject claims linking long-term cell radiation exposure to adverse health effects like cancer.

Some advocates argue that, until then, 5G's roll-out should be postponed.