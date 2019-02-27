Napa Valley Photographic Society presents "Savoring the Moment" at the Upper Valley Campus Gallery of Napa Valley College through June 10.
The group show features the work of more than 20 members of the society including street scenes, landscapes, of-the-moment portraits, and photographic creative explorations of time and place. "Savoring the Moment" includes works by Kathryne Bandrowski, George Bartolome, Elizabeth Bush, Marissa Carlisle, Kevin Conlon, Rick De Bernardi, Thomas Edwards, Roger Hagan, Geoff Hansen, Nancy Hernandez, Betty Malmgren, Christa Mayer, Irena Miles, Karen Noyes, Gary Sampson, Chris Sauer, Ann J. Seronello, Michael Schaer, Joseph Sinclair and Carolyn Younger.
The free show is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.
The Upper Valley Campus is at 1088 College Ave, St Helena. Visit www.napavalleyphotographicsociety.org for details.