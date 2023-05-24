Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

June 20, 1946—April 15, 2023

PATTERSON—Phyllis Ann (Lenhardt) Roberts of Patterson, CA, died at 6:30 p.m. the evening of May 15, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Phyllis was born in Oakland, CA, on June 20, 1946, and lived in Patterson for the past 16 years. She retired from the PacBell telephone company and later, from the Napa School District Bus Yard.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Craige Allen Roberts; daughter, Catherine (Oakland); three grandchildren: Sam (Sophia Barcenas of Patterson), Iris Song and Ruby Song (Oakland); two brothers: David Lenhardt (Tucson) and Chuck Lenhardt (Manteca); and two sisters: Colleen Ursini (Manteca) and Arlene Martin (Pleasanton).

Reception and Memorial will be held where Phyllis and Craige first met, The Trancas Steakhouse, located at 999 Trancas St., on June 24, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

