 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pierre

Pierre

Welcome! I'm Pierre, and at 8-years old I am an absolute sweetie of a Chipin (Chihuhua/miniature pinscher mix). I love... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News