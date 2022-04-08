Hi! I’m Piper, and as you can see I’m an adorable little girl. I’m a year old and petite at... View on PetFinder
Dr. Juli A. Mazi faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and making false health care statements when she is sentenced July 29.
Eric Nathaniel (Nate) Marum will continue serving a 16-years-to-life prison term for the 2005 death of Nicole Sinkule near San Diego.
Adult-use cannabis, which anyone age 21 or older is allowed to buy, became available at three of the city of Napa's six existing dispensaries this week for the first time.
These Napa Valley houses (almost) didn’t sell. Why? What happened?
SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — At least two shooters opened fire early Sunday in Sacramento in the city's second mass shooting in five weeks, killin…
Napa biz buzz: Classic Automotive of Napa has closed after 36 years in business.
A climate emergency resolution — which notes the threat of climate change and sets a net-zero emissions goal — is headed to the Napa City Council on Tuesday.
Here's an idea to improve Napa River steelhead habitat — rock vanes.
A man who was found inside a Calistoga business Saturday was arrested after threatening a parole officer based in Sonoma County, police reported.
A Napa man arrested last week illegally sold vape cartridges containing marijuana and nicotine to middle school-age students, police reported.
