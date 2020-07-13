Podcast industry growth forecast to drop by half amid coronavirus pandemic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

An annual study of the U.S. podcasting industry halved its growth forecasts as companies pulled or paused advertising campaigns in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The exploding audio medium is forecast to generate nearly $1 billion in 2020 advertising revenue, with an expected growth rate of 14.7%, according to the fourth annual Interactive Advertising Bureau Podcast Ad Revenue Report prepared by PwC. Before the pandemic, the industry was expected to grow as much as 29.6% this year. Revenues are expected to rebound in the third and fourth quarters.

The forecasts will come as a blow to a burgeoning industry, which has multiplied in size in recent years as fans of news and true crime shows tune in from their cars, public transit rides and homes. Podcasting has made stars of print journalists and cold case obsessives. It has also been a hotbed for takeover activity in recent years and — more recently — union organizing.

"Podcasts have solidified their place in the marketing mix, with more marketers planning ahead to secure both inventory and pricing earlier in the season," said Zoe Soon, vice president at IAB in a statement.

The report cited canceled or paused marketing campaigns as the most prominent reasons mentioned by podcasters for the revenue slowdown in the first two quarters of 2020.