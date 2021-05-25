Poe (bonded with Raven)
The Napa model railroad society's lengthy battle to stay at the Expo reached the end of the line Friday.
The motorcyclist crossed into the path of a truck, the CHP said.
The CHP said a motorcycle and a truck collided head-on.
Authorities took to the air as well as the ground to arrest a man Saturday evening in Napa, according to police.
Thursday's blaze damaged 10% of the large storage facility and 20% of inventory, a county official estimated.
The defendant has been incarcerated since his 1987 crime in Vacaville.
Backup units were called in from Napa, American Canyon and Vallejo as black smoke poured from the two-story structure at Bronco Wine storage center in south Napa.
Critics of the home co-ownership company Pacaso held a protest Saturday in St. Helena.
The viral spoof is based on the Talking Heads' '80s song: “Burning Down the House."
Napa County and California will lift mask mandates June 15, the date California expects to fully reopen its economy. Officials hope to bolster local vaccination rates until then.