Poet's Corner

Write a Poem for the Earth
You cannot get through a single day
without having an impact on the world
What we do makes a difference
We must decide what kind of difference
We want to make -Jane Goodall
As we honor Earth Day 2022 and every day, that we are alive on this planet, I recall wise men and woman and children of this precious earth – that which we all have in common, bidding us to consider urgent sustainability to make our precious planet livable for the future. Sages have instructed us that when we destroy the soil of our earth, we destroy ourselves.
An amazing Napa poet Donna DeWeerd wrote the following poem. This precious verse is a collection of questions inviting you to write a short poem, a haiku, a prayer, even a short paragraph in response to her query-poem. Suzanne Bruce a poet says, “Donna’s poem is a reminder of how simple things in life carry significance into deeper meanings.”
People are also reading…
Please read, choose one of her questions that speaks to you and fashion a response. Send your creation to spaulsen@napanews.com. Sasha Paulson and I will construct a collective story for all to read in an up-and-coming Register Article.
Not a Lecture but an Exam
By Donna DeWeerd
Who says they are unthinking,
these plants, these animals?
Only following their genetic programming,
are they bound to it?
Are Lemmings fallen from the cliff unmourned?
Is there no romance as Bee’s wings sprinkle
Irises’ purple pollen?
Must we swagger toward their sorrow
in our genes and boots,
hooting at their otherness,
small-brained powerful protesters?
Spit tobacco juice at their roots
and grind it into the ashtray
of thirsty earth,
failing to nourish life’s unlucky descendants?
Remember when Polliwogs lived in puddles,
snared by our cups?
We returned them at dusk
to transform into swamp princes.
Remember when milk came in a bottle
to be rinsed and reused?
When brown grocery bags cut up
to cover books made sense?
Have we, in us, a way to put down arms
and then open arms to embrace all living,
breathing beings as equal to us
members of the human race?
Can we include also, Earth’s decorations:
the botany, the sky, rock, sea, mountains?
Can we count their value,
their worth on par with you and me?
Can we hear the warbled comments
from the Greek chorus, gabby Johnny Jump-Ups
as they opine on the fate of the nearby Tulip Bed?
Have we hung our Climate out to dry
on a plastic clothesline while
a shadowless relentless sunlight
burns holes in Earth’s Ozone?
Instructions:
Answers to these questions can be written as a prayer, a koan, or a poem.
Multiple choice answers are allowed.
Please use indelible ink. Remember, no talking.
Poet Madeline Wise asks “Is there anyone who could read this moving work of art -poem, and not choose multiple choice answers using indelible ink?”
I leave you with my simple Haiku in response to one of Donna’s Questions:
I hold a query-
If plants and animals think
what verse might they write?
I so look forward to your verse or short prose. Thanks for your responses. The Earth need your voice.