Poet's Corner

Write a Poem for the Earth

You cannot get through a single day

without having an impact on the world

What we do makes a difference

We must decide what kind of difference

We want to make -Jane Goodall

As we honor Earth Day 2022 and every day, that we are alive on this planet, I recall wise men and woman and children of this precious earth – that which we all have in common, bidding us to consider urgent sustainability to make our precious planet livable for the future. Sages have instructed us that when we destroy the soil of our earth, we destroy ourselves.

An amazing Napa poet Donna DeWeerd wrote the following poem. This precious verse is a collection of questions inviting you to write a short poem, a haiku, a prayer, even a short paragraph in response to her query-poem. Suzanne Bruce a poet says, “Donna’s poem is a reminder of how simple things in life carry significance into deeper meanings.”

Please read, choose one of her questions that speaks to you and fashion a response. Send your creation to spaulsen@napanews.com. Sasha Paulson and I will construct a collective story for all to read in an up-and-coming Register Article.

Not a Lecture but an Exam

By Donna DeWeerd

Who says they are unthinking,

these plants, these animals?

Only following their genetic programming,

are they bound to it?

Are Lemmings fallen from the cliff unmourned?

Is there no romance as Bee’s wings sprinkle

Irises’ purple pollen?

Must we swagger toward their sorrow

in our genes and boots,

hooting at their otherness,

small-brained powerful protesters?

Spit tobacco juice at their roots

and grind it into the ashtray

of thirsty earth,

failing to nourish life’s unlucky descendants?

Remember when Polliwogs lived in puddles,

snared by our cups?

We returned them at dusk

to transform into swamp princes.

Remember when milk came in a bottle

to be rinsed and reused?

When brown grocery bags cut up

to cover books made sense?

Have we, in us, a way to put down arms

and then open arms to embrace all living,

breathing beings as equal to us

members of the human race?

Can we include also, Earth’s decorations:

the botany, the sky, rock, sea, mountains?

Can we count their value,

their worth on par with you and me?

Can we hear the warbled comments

from the Greek chorus, gabby Johnny Jump-Ups

as they opine on the fate of the nearby Tulip Bed?

Have we hung our Climate out to dry

on a plastic clothesline while

a shadowless relentless sunlight

burns holes in Earth’s Ozone?

Instructions:

Answers to these questions can be written as a prayer, a koan, or a poem.

Multiple choice answers are allowed.

Please use indelible ink. Remember, no talking.

Poet Madeline Wise asks “Is there anyone who could read this moving work of art -poem, and not choose multiple choice answers using indelible ink?”

I leave you with my simple Haiku in response to one of Donna’s Questions:

I hold a query-

If plants and animals think

what verse might they write?

I so look forward to your verse or short prose. Thanks for your responses. The Earth need your voice.