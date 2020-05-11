'Poilne,' Apollonia Poilne's first cookbook in English, is a quarantine baker's perfect bread handbook

While many of us are stuck at home, with time to read as we compulsively stress-bake and feed our sourdough starters, may I make a suggestion? Get a copy of French baker Apollonia Poilne’s cookbook, which will happily address your baking concerns as well as what to do with all that bread.

“Poilne: The Secrets of the World-Famous Bread Bakery” came out in October and is the first book in English from Poilne, the granddaughter of Pierre Poilne, who opened the family bakery in 1932 on the Left Bank in Paris. If you read the New Yorker, you may already know her story: how her parents died in a 2002 helicopter crash, when she was a teenager, leaving her to run the family business _ from her Harvard dorm room.

Not only did she take the helm of the company and graduate with a degree in economics but she and her younger sister, Athena, have also expanded and modernized the boulangerie. (There are bakeries now in Paris and London, and you can order Poilne’s bread, flour, bannetons and filled cookie tins online, even shipped overnight to California.)