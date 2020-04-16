Poised between change and backlash, 'Mrs. America' is a seismic event

Historical dramas about the women's right's movement have not exactly been the bread and butter of series television, no matter the decade. The list of scripted narratives that have chronicled the achievements of suffragettes, midcentury feminists or even modern #MeToo disrupters is short. It's as if the leap from June Cleaver to "Fleabag" happened organically, without the help of legions of women who struggled, marched and fought.

Now here she is, "Mrs. America," to shine a bright light on a dramatic slice of our collective history that the medium has largely avoided beyond bra-burning jokes and the occasional shout out to Gloria Steinem. The nine-part FX on Hulu miniseries chronicles the fight for and against the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment through the stories and trajectories of the women who led the charge. Having premiered Wednesday with three episodes, it's a compelling drama that's as ambitious, colorful and bold as the characters it brings to life over each hourlong episode.