Editor's note: Rotary Club of Napa, Sunrise, is hosting the 4th of July parade in downtown Napa again this year. Each Monday before the parade, Angela Hoxsey is interviewing one of the club’s veterans.
Napa Sunrise Rotarian Mark Foxworthy grew up in southern Indiana. Although he described himself as a rebellious youth, Foxworthy knew he wanted to be in the military by the time he was 15. He said, “My father always told me I’d never make it in the military, but I knew inside I would be able to do it.”
“I had no plans at all to go to college,” Foxworthy said. “The military was going to be my education.” Foxworthy was inspired by his grandfather who, at the age of 35 and with four children, volunteered during World War II for the US Navy. “He was always a hero for all of us,” Foxworthy said.
Not quite realizing what he was getting into, Foxworthy discovered his US Army recruitment required the “airborne” designation. This meant he would be a paratrooper and go to jump school, which was extremely rigorous.
“Of 400 people in basic training the drill sergeant would ask us who volunteered for airborne. Only two of us raised our hands and we got extra physical training and additional testing to prepare us for jump school. We did push-ups all day.”
Foxworthy continued, “Jump school was brutal, it was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done and I was an athlete. I played every sport and thought I was in shape. We trained in sawdust pits; before our day even officially started our boots were a mess and our uniforms were tattered.”
As a paratrooper, jumping out of airplanes was a regular part of Foxworthy’s service. “I loved my job. I served in the 82nd Airborne Division Aviation Office; it was very much like a corporate environment,“ Foxworthy said, “But I still had to jump out of airplanes at least once a quarter to maintain proficiency.”
“I was interested in aviation,” Foxworthy said, “Not to be a pilot or anything but I wanted to be an air traffic controller.” Those positions were scarce and Foxworthy became a flight operations coordinator.
Foxworthy spent most of his time in the Army in southern states. At the end of his time in service, he went back home to an Indiana winter. “By the next spring I was on my way to California,” he said.
He has vivid memories of 4th of July celebrations as a kid. “My grandfather’s house was ground central,” he said. “We always had a family gathering and might go to the drive-in to see the fireworks. I miss those days.”
“Growing up in the midwest there’s a different vibe; I still hold on to that,” Foxworthy said. He is very active in the American Legion and was elected State Commander for California for the Department of California in 2010.
“I’m very passionate about what’s going on with veterans,” he said. “When I think of patriotic holidays like July 4th or Memorial Day, to me it’s all tied to my fellow veterans.”
The 2019 Napa 4th of July parade, "Celebrating the American Dream," will be at 10 a.m. in downtown Napa on July 4.