Power was was knocked out south of Napa and Highway 29 was partially blocked overnight after a vehicle drifted off the road and struck two utility poles, the CHP reported.
A 19-year-old Napa man and his passenger were headed north around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 12 through Jameson Canyon, when his 2015 Mazda drifted off the side of the road, police said. The car left the roadway far enough to strike two utility poles, and hit with enough force to knock both down.
Northbound 29 was blocked for about two hours as a PG&E crew repaired the line, police say.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation. There were no arrests and the CHP did not report any injuries to the driver or passenger.