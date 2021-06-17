Premiere Napa Valley 2021: A Definitive Moment

The auction paddles are stored away, and the 2021 wine lots are now destined for new owners, yet Premiere Napa Valley 2021 still resonates across the wine industry.

The coming together of buyers and winemakers, whether in-person at CIA Greystone or virtually and the hope and excitement that came with the experience, seems to have created a definitive line between darker days and a fresh new re-start in the industry.

There have been other, smaller tastings and gatherings in the last few months, but the occurrence of Premiere allowed the industry to breathe out a collective sigh of relief.

For those attending the auction virtually, the new process was simple enough: buyers around the world were offered a list of Premiere lots to taste, and once their choices were confirmed, a shipment of those wines was provided to the buyer.

Peter Stoneberg, staff commodore at the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, was a recipient of some of those wines, and shared his samples with me.