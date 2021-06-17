Premiere Napa Valley 2021: A Definitive Moment

The auction paddles are stored away, and the 2021 wine lots are now destined for new owners, yet Premiere Napa Valley 2021 still resonates across the wine industry.
The coming together of buyers and winemakers, whether in-person at CIA Greystone or virtually and the hope and excitement that came with the experience, seems to have created a definitive line between darker days and a fresh new re-start in the industry.
There have been other, smaller tastings and gatherings in the last few months, but the occurrence of Premiere allowed the industry to breathe out a collective sigh of relief.
For those attending the auction virtually, the new process was simple enough: buyers around the world were offered a list of Premiere lots to taste, and once their choices were confirmed, a shipment of those wines was provided to the buyer.
Peter Stoneberg, staff commodore at the St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco, was a recipient of some of those wines, and shared his samples with me.
While tasting a line-up of Napa Valley wines once again had its own profound impact on the psyche, this was surpassed by something else, something instilled in wine people around the world: the tasting and talking about wines with colleagues again. Wine is intrinsically packaged for sharing, whether its via bottle or barrel-tasting.
So what do wine colleagues talk about when they are tasting wines together? For our Premiere tasting, it came down to brass tacks: a completed tasting grid on each wine (tasted blind) followed by some fun guesses on what was in the glass. Valley or mountain wine? Merlot, Syrah or Cabernet Sauvignon? Winemaker? Highlights of some of the Premiere wines (and guesses) are below:
Wine #1 was thought to be a Merlot; the only doubt caused by it being the first wine tasted - and expectation of Cabernet Sauvignon. Yet there was no denying the red-fruit dominance, and Merlot’s silky palate texture. The wine was Whitehall Lane’s 2019 Right Bank Merlot and turned out to be a favorite of the tasting. Clove, nutmeg and toast flavors were deftly woven into the fruit while the wine’s fresh acidity carried the flavors through a long, lingering finish.
Another wine was guessed to be crafted by winemaker-consultant Philippe Melka, given its fruit concentration and, well, expensive taste —yet turned out to be made by Thomas Rivers Brown. The wine, Round Pond’s SVS Gravel Series Cabernet Sauvignon blend from Rutherford, has dark, dense fruit and spice.
Wine #8 in our lineup was pegged as a mountain Cab. While my guess was Spring Mountain, the wine turned out to be Chappellet’s 2019 Pritchard Hill Cabernet Sauvignon. Deeply fragrant black fruits are made complex by violet, eucalyptus and the subtle toastiness of oak. It was the favorite Cab of our tasting.
A wine that was guessed to be a Groth was instead Merryvale’s 2019 Profile Cabernet Sauvignon, with sweet notes to its oak influence (vanilla, cinnamon, toffee) adding to the rich, dense flavors of black fruits.
Wine #11 had us wavering from mountain fruit to valley floor, and back to mountain once again, and was revealed to be Sequoia Grove’s 2019 Atlas Peak Cabernet Sauvignon. The aromatic dark fruits and tannins are what lead us back to a final mountain fruit guess, although its dense structure leaned us towards the valley floor.
In general, the wines were divided into two main style camps: those with vibrant, fragrant fruit and bright acidity, and those leaning towards darker, denser fruit with substantial tannins. Whichever your preferred style, it’s time to open up bottles of wine with colleagues once again and get talking.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Jon Crawford, who previously announced his candidacy for sheriff, is no longer undersheriff or a Napa County employee.
Little Rays of Sunshine gains city support to provide preschool and day care for 53 children, from infancy to age 5, in the Westwood area.
Feeling a little down? A “wellness lounge” just opened in downtown Napa, offering nutrient injections and IV drips to “energize, enhance, and …
Kelly Fleming's winery near Calistoga wants more visitors and, in an increasingly familiar story for off-the-beaten-path Napa County wineries,…
The Napa Planning Commission endorses Oxbow Yard, a temporary dining, picnicking and lounge venue at 585 First St.
A new house for $187,000? Mighty Buildings of Oakland is making such homes using a giant 3D printer. And Napans are buying.
A 25-year-old man from Ventura County was booked into the Napa County jail for possible charges involving sex with a Napa juvenile under the a…
More than 500 brand-new ways to share diverse, anti-racist, and LGBTQ inclusive messages with readers have been distributed — for free — acros…
After one false start, there's a new look coming to Napa's Food City shopping center. Hint: it includes pilates and Naysayer coffee.
Napa County could go to voters in June 2022 seeking a quarter-cent sales tax to pay for wildfire prevention efforts such as creating fuel breaks.