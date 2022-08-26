Premiere of 'Reflections: Soliloquy for Solo Cello and Cello Quartet

Eric Moore will present his Reflections program featuring the world premiere of Soliloquy for Solo Cello and Cello Quartet on Sept. 24, at 7 p.m., at Hatt Hall, Napa River Inn, 500 Main St. in Napa.

The program, about loss and humanity, is the culmination of a grant from Arts Council Napa Valley that funded the eight-movement “Soliloquy” for Five Cellos. The piece was written commemorating the loss of Moore’s mother, also a professional musician, after years of battling multiple cancers.

Moore says of the composition, “The piece is concerned with the subtle ways that memories change and distort over time. Established fragments are transformed or deleted until something similar - but not quite the original - remains.”

The first half of the program includes a rarely-performed version of Bach’s monumental 18-minute Ciaccona for Violin, transcribed for cello by Davidoff. “It is believed that Bach wrote the piece as a response to the death of his wife, a somber expression of the grief he experienced. To most ears the music reveals love, anguish, death and fear, rich in emotion.”

Also on the program are Moore’s Mantra #070101 and #070102 for Solo Cello, each of a series of compositions currently being written that are variations on Bach’s well-known Cello Suites. Each of these pieces are also world premieres.

Anna Sigríður Þorvaldsdóttir (Anna Thorvaldsdottir) is an Icelandic composer who is often influenced by landscapes and nature. The theme of Transitions for Solo Cello is “man & machine.” The cellist becomes both in the piece where man represents performing expressively with emotion, and a musical approach to the music, and machine indicates more precise rhythmic and technical accuracy.

Keeping with the theme, the program ends with Martin Torch-Ishii’s Reflection, written to celebrate his 30th birthday. “Looking back in a nostalgic way at different things I have gone through and looking forward to the future,” he says. The challenges that lie ahead, what I want to do. It’s a nostalgic piece, rather than a mid-life crisis.”

Program

Eric Moore | Mantra #070101 for Solo Cello (2021)

Anna Þorvaldsdóttir | Transitions for Solo Cello (2014)

JS Bach | Violin Partita #2 in D-Minor: V. Ciaccona, arr. Davidoff (1720)

Eric Moore | Mantra #070102 for Solo Cello (2021*)

—

Eric Moore | Soliloquy for Solo Cello and Cello Quartet (2022*)

Clear Lake

Chemical Fires

Little Things

Gypsy Moths

Paths

Furthest Thing

Hear You There

Automne

Martin Torch-Ishii |Reflection for Solo Cello (2014)

Reflections will be presented at 7:00pm on September 24, at Hatt Hall, Napa River Inn, 500 Main Street, Napa, CA 94559. Tickets are $35pp and may be ordered on Eventbrite.

Eric Moore and Soliloquy for Solo Cello and Cello Quartet is a 2019 Summer Recipient of the Arts Council Community Grant Fund.

The concert production is underwritten by anonymous allowing all ticket proceeds to go directly to the artists.

Please call 707.253.8503 for more information.

About Eric Moore

Eric Moore is a cellist, composer, and educator. He has been principal cellist of four orchestras and won his first audition at age 15. As a specialist in the performance of new works of classical music, Eric has premiered dozens of works. He received Album of the Year accolades for a recording with Wet Ink. He has collaborated with many Grammy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composers. He was the Artistic Director and cellist of the Napa-based chamber ensemble New Music Decanted, which was mid-way through a 30-concert season when COVID began. His compositions include a cello concerto, a documentary filmscore, six duos, a song cycle for cello and voice, and over 25 pedagogical and professional works for solo cello. He teaches 20 cello students who use his comprehensive cello method, Cellosophy. Eric graduated as a triple major, summa cum laude, from the University of Michigan where he studied with Richard Aaron.

About the Arts Council Napa Valley Community Fund

Made possible through the support of a multi year grant from The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation. The re-granting program funds $40,000 each year to small nonprofits, individual artists and groups of individuals to support creative works and programs that are publicly accessible within Napa County to grow and deepen the general community’s relationship to arts and culture through greater access, engagement and culturally relevant opportunities.

About Arts Council Napa Valley

As the official local arts agency in Napa County, Arts Council Napa Valley connects, advocates and leads the arts community countywide. Since 1981, the Arts Council has served to benefit all residents with a more sustainable, accessible and quality local arts scene. To learn more, visit artscouncilnv.org.