President and Director of Sales & Marketing

Authorities are seeking information about a shooting Saturday night in Calistoga that injured three people, including a female juvenile.
The 54-year-old Napa resident was doing tree work in the Circle Oaks community at the time of the incident, according to authorities.
Peanut butter fans rejoice. Reese's is releasing its largest peanut butter cup ever: a nine-inch Reese's Thanksgiving Pie. Here's how to get one.
Napa homeless to be evicted from "the Bowl" camp in south Napa by Nov. 16, officials say.
Something new in Napa: Wilfred's Lounge, a Tiki-style restaurant and lounge, opening this week, pays tribute to to a family heritage of Napa Valley's Komes' family.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center, approved by the city of Napa planning commission, is now being reconsidered by the developer because its proposed drive-thru was denied by the Napa City Council last week.
The popular "Old Photos of Napa Valley" Facebook page offers a hefty dose of Napa nostalgia.
This Napa grad is a real life rocket scientist — and he's working on a future mission to Mars.
After several failed efforts, Napa County has wrapped up the sale of 8.6 acres along Old Sonoma Road within the city of Napa, with the intent that housing be built there.
In a $175 million deal, the recently opened Four Seasons Napa Valley in Calistoga will soon be under new ownership, but will remain a Four Seasons.