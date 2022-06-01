Pride celebrations fill June in Napa Valley

Napa Pride Month is filling June with events with that benefit local LGBTQ organizations.
Highlights include the annual Pride Cruise Night, the Rainbow Play Date, Youth Movie Nights, the American Canyon Pride Pop Up/Parade, the Blue Note Pride Dance with DJ Rotten Robbie, and the Look of Love performance at Blue Note Napa by Kellie Fuller and the Mike Greensill Trio. A full list of events is available at www.first5napa.org/napa-county-pride-2022.
Napa County Library will show "Spider-man: No Way Home" from 3-6 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room. Presented by the LGBTQ Connection and Napa County Library for ages 11-18, it includes a prop bag for interacting with the 2021 movie.
Saturday, June 4: Pride Cruise Night; Pride Cruise Night Afterparty
Decorate your car and drive up and down Jefferson from Trancas Street to downtown Napa from 7-9 p.m. There will be prizes for the best decorated cars, and KVYN 99.3 FM The Vine will broadcast Pride music by DJ Rotten Robbie.
From 9-11:30 p.m., The Arbaretum, Napa Valley Distillery’s new location at 1149 First St. Napa, will host an after-party with specialty cocktails for ages 21 and older. Donations will benefit LGBTQ Connection Napa.
Sunday, June 5: Pride Playdate
All families, kids, genders, identities and races are welcomed and celebrated at the Rainbow Play Date from noon to 2 p.m. at Fuller Park in Napa. The event includes crafts and a children’s Pride Parade at 1:30 p.m. The first 50 families that register will receive a First 5/Rainbow Action Network Pride pack with a resource guide for caregivers, craft activities and children's books, "My Rainbow by Trinity and DeShanna Neal and "We are Little Feminists: Hair" by Brook Sitgraves Turner and Archaa Shrivastav. Registration link: https://forms.gle/T2CmdTbTGuX54a6NA
Wednesday, June 8: Youth Movie Night
American Canyon Library shows "Spider-man: No Way Home" from 4-6:30 p.m. in the Community Meeting Room. See June 2 for details.
Saturday, June 18: American Canyon Pride Pop-Up
The event includes games, food vendors, and a free raffle from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Community Park 1, American Canyon.
Sunday, June 19: Brandi Carlile on the Oxbow River Stage
Blue Note Presents and Another Planet Entertainment present Brandi Carlile in Napa as part of her “Beyond These Silent Days” tour. Carlile, a six-time Grammy award-winning singer/songwriter, as well as producer and author, performs at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30. DJ Rotten Robbie will be on hand accepting donations for the LGBTQ Connection. For tickets visit www.oxbowriverstage.com.
Wednesday, June 22: Pride Dance at Blue Note Napa
DJ Rotten Robbie will be spinning the Pride tunes from 6-9:30 p.m., with some surprise guests, at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St. Donations support LGBTQ Connection Napa.
Friday, June 24: Vinyl + Wine
Carneros Resort and Spa hosts a party wine party with DJ Rotten Robbie from 5-8 p.m. Play bocce, stroll the gardens and enjoy seasonal bites, Scribe wine and specialty cocktails.
Saturday, June 25: Chalk for Pride
From 10-11:30 a.m., chalk will be provided to create colorful chalk art around the Napa library's sidewalk at 580 Coombs St.
Wednesday, June 29: Dining Out at the Q
Check out the Q restaurant's new downtown Napa location at 1313 Main St. from 5-10 p.m. DJ Rotten Robbie will be spinning. Call the restaurant to make reservations, 707-224-6600.
Thursday, June 30: The Look of Love at Blue Note Napa
Kellie Fuller teams up with the pianist Mike Greensill Trio for an evening of memorable songs from the 1960s, made famous by artists such as Dionne Warwick, Brasil 66, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, and Dusty Springfield, delivered with their own style and flair. This Blue Note evening coincides with National Give Out Day, with opportunities to support the LGBTQ Connection Napa during the evening. Doors at 6 p.m. and the show is at 7:30. Blue Note is at 1030 Main St., Napa.
For more information, to register for events, and to keep up an all the Napa Pride happenings, visit www.napavalleypride.org.
1 of 63
Ukraine Gay Parade
Efrem Lukatsky
Participants of the annual Gay Pride parade wave from a float in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand gays and lesbians activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Ukrainian police guard the participants of the annual Gay Pride parade in Ukraine's capital Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand gays and lesbians activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)
Riot police clash with ultra nationalist and anti-LGBT protesters during the annual Gay Pride parade in Kiev, Ukraine, Sunday, June 18, 2017. Around five thousand LGBT activists and associations paraded in the center of Kiev. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov)
Revelers holds posters depicting United States President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin as they march during the annual Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)
A reveler, dressed as a Brazilian national army soldier holding a mock weapon with flowers jutting out of it, participates in the annual Gay Pride Parade in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, June 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Nelson Antoine)
A woman holds balloons as she participates in the first Gay Pride Parade in Beersheba, Israel, Thursday, June 22, 2017. Around 3500 people marched for the first time in the Gay Pride Parade in Beersheba. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
People participate in the first Gay Pride Parade in Beersheba, Israel, Thursday, June 22, 2017. Around 3500 people marched for the first time in the Gay Pride Parade in Beersheba. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
People participate in the first Gay Pride Parade in Beersheba, Israel, Thursday, June 22, 2017. Around 3500 people marched for the first time in the Gay Pride Parade in Beersheba. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
In this photo taken on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, a man takes a photo of a "gender equal" pedestrian traffic light signal in Madrid, Spain. Madrid is gearing up to host WorldPride 2017, a colorful mixture of vindication for sexual and gender diversity together with commercialism and all-night partying. (AP Photo/Paul White)
In this Thursday, June 15, 2017 photo, Deniz Sapka, a transgender woman sits inside her home in Istanbul. Sapka who uses this name as an alias since 2006 for privacy reasons, is concerned about the lack of legal protection for the lesbian, gay and transgender community, facing widespread social stigma in the nation that is heavily influenced by conservative and religious values. 'The violence against us has existed since the day we were born. It starts in the family, it continues at the university, in the working life', Sapka said. (AP Photo/Bram Janssen)
FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 2015 file photo, participants of a Pride Week event in Istanbul, chant slogans after police used a water canon to disperse them. For several years, Pride Week in Istanbul attracted tens of thousands of participants, making it one of largest gatherings celebrating gay, lesbian and transgender rights and diversity in the Muslim world. That changed suddenly in 2015, when authorities, citing security concerns, banned gay and trans-gender pride events chasing away shocked participants trying to converge on central Taksim Square with tear gas and water cannons. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel, File)
Revelers take part in Mexico City's gay pride parade, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Thousands marched down Paseo de la Reforma for one of the largest gay pride events in Latin America. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A reveler holds his dog as he takes part in Mexico City's gay pride parade, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Thousands marched down Paseo de la Reforma for one of the largest gay pride events in Latin America. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A reveler in costume pauses for a portrait during Mexico City's gay pride parade, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Thousands marched down Paseo de la Reforma for one of the largest gay pride events in Latin America. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A reveler in costume pauses for a portrait during Mexico City's gay pride parade, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Thousands marched down Paseo de la Reforma for one of the largest gay pride events in Latin America. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
A reveler in costume pauses for a portrait during Mexico City's gay pride parade, Saturday, June 24, 2017. Thousands marched down Paseo de la Reforma for one of the largest gay pride events in Latin America. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)
Kris Mendoza wearing the traditional folk dress of the Santiago Atitlan community poses for photos as she takes part in the annual gay pride parade in Guatemala City's historical center, Saturday, June 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Members of Resist, a foundation that supports people's movements for justice and liberation. protest President Donald Trump and other politicians as they march during the New York City Pride Parade on Sunday, June 25, 2017 in New York. (AP Photo/Michael Noble Jr.)
Members of Gays against Guns wear all white and signs of those killed during the Pulse Night Club shooting in Orlando, Fla., during the New York City Pride Parade on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)
Recapping Pride Month events around the world, in photos
As Pride Month 2017 wraps up, here's a look back at pride parades around the world.
