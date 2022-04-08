 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

PRINCESSA

PRINCESSA

Meet Princessa! She is very social and greets everyone eagerly. She shows signs of being potty trained. She wants to... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News