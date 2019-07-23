And we thought German wine names were long! The good news is that we can pinpoint exactly where the grapes for this wine are from, i.e., Green Valley of Russian River Valley, which is west of the Napa Valley. It enjoys some wicked ocean breezes (open up your windows next time you are driving through). Green Valley lies on the western edge of Russian River, which places it even closer to the cool coast. Once at Dutton Goldfield, you'll travel to the ranch's Shop Block to finish off your Pinot Blanc hunt.
Good wines are made from larger regional areas for sure, but when you have grapes from a smaller, specific place, they generally taste unique to that place: influenced by whatever topography, flora, fauna, etc. exists there. And that means you can't replicate that wine at any other place on the planet.
This one expresses ripe Asian pears on the nose, with a palate of crisp lemon and juicy red apples. A refreshing white for a hot summer day.
