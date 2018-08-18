TODAY
Aug. 18
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org, 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
BE KIND NAPA VALLEY — Be Kind Napa Valley is a kid-driven and kid-led event that brings people together to spread and celebrate kindness. Be Kind Napa Valley starts with a rally at the Yountville Community Center, 6516 Washington St., at 9:30 a.m. The Be Kind Walk, which goes from the Community Center to the Napa Valley Museum, also in Yountville, begins at 10:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, bekindnapa.com.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts a gardening workshop about fall and winter vegetables at 9:30 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa; 253-4221.
MAIN STREET REUNION CAR SHOW — The Main Street Reunion Car Show, featuring 400 pre-1976 cars, is held on Main and Third streets in downtown Napa from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Free admission. Info, DoNapa.com; 257-0322.
VINTAGE AIRCRAFT DISPLAY — Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. An escort will meet you at and stay with you during the tour. Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center. Free admission. Info, 944-9236.
KNIT-IN — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a knit-in from 10 a.m.-noon. See what others are working on, get advice from other knitters and learn new techniques. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
STORY TIME — Copperfield's Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
‘DEEPER LEARNING’ — Education expert Monica Martinez and sociologist Dennis McGrath discuss their book “Deeper Learning” at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 2 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
REDS, WHITES AND BLUEGRASS — The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts the outdoor concert Reds, Whites and Bluegrass from 5-7 p.m. Admission is $20. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
‘THE THIRD MURDER’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Japanese legal thriller "The Third Murder" at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
KAHULANUI —Kahulanui, the Hawaiian Kings of Swing, performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 and 9p.m. Tickets are $20-$39. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
NINA STOREY — Singer-songwriter Nina Storey performs at Jessup Cellars Tasting Gallery, 6740 Washington St., Yountville, at 7:30 p.m. as part of its summer Art House Sessions music series. Admission is $35-$45. Info, jessupcellars.com.
SUNDAY
Aug. 19
LUCKY SHORTS FESTIVAL — Lucky Penny Productions presents its Lucky Shorts Festival from 2-4 p.m. at Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Suite 208, Napa. Eight short stories by local authors will be presented. Tickets are $15. Info, luckypennynapa.com.
MUSIC IN THE PARK — Doc Kraft Band performs a free concert at Yountville Veterans Park, 6465 Washington St. from 5-7 p.m. Info, 944-8712; townofyountville.com/whats-new/calendar.
TUESDAY
Aug. 21
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org, 501-3087.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 22
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
MUSIC IN THE VINEYARDS — Weiss-Kaplan-Stumpf Trio performs at Beringer Vineyards at Hudson House, 2000 Main St., St. Helena, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. as part of the Music in the Vineyards series. Tickets are $60. Info, musicinthevineyards.org.
THURSDAY
Aug. 23
ALL JAZZED UP — Pianist Mike Greensill performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 5-7 p.m. Free admission. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
LIVE MUSIC OPEN MIC — Uncorked at Napa Oxbow, 605 First St., presents an open mic music event from 7-10 p.m. Come listen to locals and visiting professional musicians and vocalists. Free admission. Info, uncorked-at-oxbow.com; 224-6875.
‘SELENA’ — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a free screening of “Selena”, starring Jennifer Lopez, at 6 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
TYRON WELLS — Tyron Wells performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $15-$35. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FRIDAY
Aug. 24
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Chef John Hong, chef de cuisine at The Restaurant at Meadowood will host a cook demonstration at 10:30 a.m. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the American Canyon Library hosts a sale at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from 2-5 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA CITY NIGHTS — Napa City Nights returns to Veterans Memorial Park, located at Third and Main streets in downtown Napa, from 6:30-10 p.m. Stax City, Sweet Hayah, and Shelby, Texas are scheduled to perform. This is the final concert of the summer. Free admission. Info, napacitynights.com.
MOVIE IN THE PARK — Catch a free screening of “Despicable Me 3” at Yountville Community Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave., at 6:30 p.m.
MUSIC IN THE VINEYARDS — Michael Brown performs at Hess Collection Winery, 4411 Redwood Road, Napa, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. as part of the Music in the Vineyards series. Tickets are $60. Info, musicinthevineyards.org.
MICHAEL LINGTON — Michael Lington performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$45. Info, bluenotenapa.com.