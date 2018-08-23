TODAY
Aug. 23
ALL JAZZED UP — Pianist Mike Greensill performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 5-7 p.m. Free admission. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
LIVE MUSIC OPEN MIC — Uncorked at Napa Oxbow, 605 First St., presents an open mic music event from 7-10 p.m. Come listen to locals and visiting professional musicians and vocalists. Free admission. Info, uncorked-at-oxbow.com; 224-6875.
‘SELENA’ — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a free screening of “Selena”, starring Jennifer Lopez, at 6 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
TYRON WELLS — Tyron Wells performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $15-$35. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FRIDAY
Aug. 24
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Chef John Hong, chef de cuisine at The Restaurant at Meadowood will host a cook demonstration at 10:30 a.m. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the American Canyon Library hosts a sale at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from 2-5 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA CITY NIGHTS — Napa City Nights returns to Veterans Memorial Park, located at Third and Main streets in downtown Napa, from 6:30-10 p.m. Stax City, Sweet Hayah, and Shelby, Texas are scheduled to perform. This is the final concert of the summer. Free admission. Info, napacitynights.com.
MOVIE IN THE PARK — Catch a free screening of “Despicable Me 3” at Yountville Community Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave., at 6:30 p.m.
MUSIC IN THE VINEYARDS — Michael Brown performs at Hess Collection Winery, 4411 Redwood Road, Napa, from 7:30-9:30 p.m. as part of the Music in the Vineyards series. Tickets are $60. Info, musicinthevineyards.org.
MICHAEL LINGTON — Michael Lington performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$45. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY
Aug. 25
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org, 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the American Canyon Library hosts a sale at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
KNIT-IN — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a knit-in from 10 a.m.-noon. See what others are working on, get advice from other knitters and learn new techniques. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
SUSCOL INTERTRIBAL COUNCIL POWWOW — Suscol Intertribal Council hosts its annual PowWow at the picnic grounds at Yountville Veterans Home, 100 California Drive, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Enjoy dancing, arts, music and celebration of California’s Native American Culture. Free admission. Festivities continue Sunday. Info, suscolcouncil.org.
BLUES, BREWS & BBQ — Napa Downtown Association hosts Blues, Brews & BBQs on First Street in downtown Napa from noon-6 p.m. Event includes live music, dozens of barbecue vendors and a beer garden. Free admission. Info, donapa.com; 257-0322.
STORY TIME — Copperfield's Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY STORY TIME — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 3 p.m. Info, napalibray.org/events; 253-4235.
‘GEMMA BOVERY’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens "Gemma Bovery" at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
THE COO COO BIRDS — The Coo Coo Birds performs at St. Clair Brown Winery & Brewery, 816 Vallejo St., Napa, from 8-11 p.m. as part of the Garden Music Series. Free admission. Info, stclairbrown.com.
SUNDAY
Aug. 26
SUSCOL INTERTRIBAL COUNCIL POWWOW — Suscol Intertribal Council hosts its annual PowWow at the picnic grounds at Yountville Veterans Home, 100 California Drive, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Enjoy dancing, arts, music and celebration of California’s Native American Culture. Free admission. Festivities continue Sunday. Info, suscolcouncil.org.
ARTISAN MARKET — The Village at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts an artisan market from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Food, wine and art vendors from Napa Valley are scheduled to attend. Free admission. Info, villagenapavalley.com.
ROYAL JELLY JIVE — Royal Jelly Jive performs at The Village at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, from 12:30-4 p.m. Free admission; reservations required. Info, events@vistacollinaresort.com.
TUESDAY
Aug. 28
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org, 501-3087.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 29
‘BEING MORTAL’ — Queen of the Valley Medical Center and Honoring Choices Napa Valley present a screening and discussion of the PBS Frontline film, “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End” at 11 a.m. at Queen of the Valley, 1000 Trancas St., Napa. Free admission. Info, jill.moss@stjoe.org.
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Kim Brooks discusses her new book “Small Animals: Parenthood in the Age of Fear” at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
‘JAPAN: THE COOKBOOK’ — Author Nancy Singleton Hachisu discusses her book “Japan: The Cookbook” at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, at 5 p.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com/event.