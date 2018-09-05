TODAY
Sept. 5
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
COMMUNITY WORKSHOP — Napa Valley College foster care education specialist Doris Gentry hosts the workshop “Educating Families About the Dangers of Child Sex Trafficking” at Grace Church Napa, 3765 Solano Ave., at 6 p.m. Info, gracenapa.org.
DOCUMENTARY — Unitarian Universalist Sanctuary, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, screens the documentary “Manufacturing Consent: Noam Chomsky and the Media” at 6:30 p.m. Info, nvuu.org/calendar.
AUTHOR TALK — Meet the authors of “A Rumbling of Women (Napa Feminists 1970-1990) at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
THURSDAY
Sept. 6
ALL JAZZED UP — Pianist Mike Greensill performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 5-7 p.m. Free admission. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
LIVE MUSIC OPEN MIC — Uncorked at Napa Oxbow, 605 First St., presents an open mic music event from 7-10 p.m. Come listen to locals and visiting professional musicians and vocalists. Free admission. Info, uncorked-at-oxbow.com; 224-6875.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The Napa County Master Gardeners hosts a gardening workshop at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. about bulbs to plant now for spring blooming. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
OMAR SOSA QUARTETO AFROCUBANO — Omar Sosa Quarteto Afrocubano performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $29-$69. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
TIP-A-COP — Napa Police officers serve a celebrity waiters during the Tip-A-Cop fundraiser at Applebee’s, 195 Soscol Ave., Napa, from 5-9 p.m. Tip-A-Cop is an annual fundraising event organized by The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, and 100 percent of the tips will be donated directly to the Special Olympics. Info, sonc.org.
FRIDAY
Sept. 7
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. There will be a cooking demonstration featuring Ca’Momi Osteria chef Valentina Guolo-Migotto at 10:30. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
ARTIST RECEPTION — Jessel Gallery, 1019 Atlas Peak Road, hosts an artist reception for the Napa Valley Open Studio artists from 5-8 p.m. This year’s art showcase will feature the work of more than 70 local artists. Free admission. Info, openstudiosnapavalley.com.
OMAR SOSA QUARTETO AFROCUBANO — Omar Sosa Quarteto Afrocubano performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $29-$69. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘KING GEORGES’ — The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens the documentary “King Georges” at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10. Pre-registration is suggested. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
‘INTO THE WOODS’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Into the Woods” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
Sept. 8
NAPA COMMUNITY YARD SALE — The City of Napa Community Yard Sale is held throughout the city from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. To pick up a map, visit the Napa Parks and Recreation Office, 1850 Soscol Ave., Suite 201, Napa. Info, cityofnapa.org/events; 257-9529.
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The Napa County Master Gardeners hosts a gardening workshop at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, at 9:30 a.m. about the benefits of houseplants. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
OPEN STUDIOS PREVIEW — Jessel Gallery, 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, hosts an Open Studios Napa Valley preview exhibit from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, artnv.org/open-studios.
KNIT-IN — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a knit-in from 10 a.m.-noon. See what others are working on, get advice from other knitters and learn new techniques. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
NAPA VALLEY COWBOY MUSIC AND POETRY GATHERING — Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, hosts the Napa Valley Cowboy Music and Poetry Gathering from 7-9:30 p.m. Performers include Gail Steiger, Stephanie Davis, Amy Auker and Rodney Nelson. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com; 944-9900.
OMAR SOSA QUARTETO AFROCUBANO — Omar Sosa Quarteto Afrocubano performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $29-$69. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE — Napa Ballroom Dancers hosts “Let’s Crush It” at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 7-10 p.m. The evening kicks off with an East Coast swing lesson. Live music by the Jack Pollard Party of Four. Tickets are $15. Info, napaballroomdancers.org.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Helena Hong performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Summer 2018 Stand-Up Comedy Series. Tickets are $28. Info, thelaughcellar.com.
‘INTO THE WOODS’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Into the Woods” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
Sept. 9
NAPA LIVE: INSIDE & OUT — Thirty bands perform throughout downtown Napa as part of the music festival Napa Live. Bands will perform from noon-6 p.m. Free admission. Info, DoNapa.com.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018.
‘INTO THE WOODS’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents Stephen Sondheim’s musical “Into the Woods” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 2-6 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
‘IN THE MOOD’ — The musical “In the Mood” comes to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $34-$54. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘KNIFE SKILLS’ — The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, screens the Oscar-nominated documentary “Knife Skills” at 4 p.m. A panel discussion and Q&A follow the film. Admission is $10. Pre-registration is suggested. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
MUSIC IN THE PARK — Johnny Smith & Friends performs a free concert at Yountville Veterans Park, 6465 Washington St., from 5-7 p.m. Info, 944-8712; townofyountville.com/whats-new/calendar.
MONDAY
Sept. 10
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
GUIDED TREE WALK — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County host a guided tree walk at Fuller Park, 560 Jefferson St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-noon. Learn about local trees and enjoy Napa’s natural beauty. Free admission. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa; 253-4221.
TUESDAY
Sept. 11
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE — Friends of the Napa Library hosts its seasonal Book Sale at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Info, folnapa.org.
CANDIDATES DEBATE — The Napa Downtown Association hosts a Napa City Council candidate debate at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, donapa.com.