TODAY
Aug. 26
SUSCOL INTERTRIBAL COUNCIL POWWOW — Suscol Intertribal Council hosts its annual PowWow at the picnic grounds at Yountville Veterans Home, 100 California Drive, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Enjoy dancing, arts, music and celebration of California’s Native American Culture. Free admission. Festivities continue Sunday. Info, suscolcouncil.org.
ARTISAN MARKET — The Village at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts an artisan market from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Food, wine and art vendors from Napa Valley are scheduled to attend. Free admission. Info, villagenapavalley.com.
ROYAL JELLY JIVE — Royal Jelly Jive performs at The Village at Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, from 12:30-4 p.m. Free admission; reservations required. Info, events@vistacollinaresort.com.
TUESDAY
Aug. 28
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org, 501-3087.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 29
‘BEING MORTAL’ — Queen of the Valley Medical Center and Honoring Choices Napa Valley present a screening and discussion of the PBS Frontline film, “Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End” at 11 a.m. at Queen of the Valley, 1000 Trancas St., Napa. Free admission. Info, jill.moss@stjoe.org.
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
MEET THE AUTHOR — Author Kim Brooks discusses her new book “Small Animals: Parenthood in the Age of Fear” at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
‘JAPAN: THE COOKBOOK’ — Author Nancy Singleton Hachisu discusses her book “Japan: The Cookbook” at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, at 5 p.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com/event.
THURSDAY
Aug. 30
ALL JAZZED UP — Pianist Mike Greensill performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 5-7 p.m. Free admission. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
LIVE MUSIC OPEN MIC — Uncorked at Napa Oxbow, 605 First St., presents an open mic music event from 7-10 p.m. Come listen to locals and visiting professional musicians and vocalists. Free admission. Info, uncorked-at-oxbow.com; 224-6875.
FRIDAY
Aug. 31
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
TOM BRAXTON & HIS BAND — Tom Braxton & His Band performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St, Napa, at 7and 9 p.m. Tickets are $17.50-$37.50. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY
Sept. 1
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org, 501-3087.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY LIBRARY HOUR — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a sensory-friendly library hour from 9-10 a.m. Families with children 10 and younger who have sensory processing challenges or other special needs are invited to the library in a low-sensory environment. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
KNIT-IN — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a knit-in from 10 a.m.-noon. See what others are working on, get advice from other knitters and learn new techniques. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
GRAND OPENING — The Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, hosts an opening celebration for its new exhibit from 5-7:30 p.m. The exhibit “California Dreamin’” features the work of Tim Bessell, Melissa Chandon, and Matt Rogers, and will be on display through October. Admission is $20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org/calendar.
OPEN STUDIOS PREVIEW — Jessel Gallery, 1019 Atlas Peak Road, Napa, hosts an Open Studios Napa Valley preview exhibit, featuring 65 artists, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, artnv.org/open-studios.