TODAY
Nov. 12
4 FOR ART — The new art exhibit 4 For Art, featuring the works of Elizabeth Bush, Nick Cann, Mark Mattioli and Bev Wilson, is on display at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Open daily.
TUESDAY
Nov. 13
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
WEDNESDAY
Nov. 14
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
PARENTING WORKSHOP — The Napa County Office of Education, 2121 Imola Ave., Napa, hosts a parenting workshop at 6 p.m. about screen distractions for children and teens. The two-hour program is designed to provide parents with solutions for reducing screentime. Free admission. Info, nctcnapa.org/upcoming-programs-and-events.
WILD NAPA — Napa County Resource Conservation District hosts a Wild Napa presentation about post-fire monitoring and recovery at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, naparcd.org.
CONCERT — Napa High School band presents its fall concert, featuring string instruments, at the Napa Valley Unified School District Auditorium, 2425 Jefferson St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Admission is $15.
THURSDAY
Nov. 15
CRAFTERNOON — Teens are invited to the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, to decorate mason jars with leaves from 4-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, melinda.mathis@countyofnapa.org.
DRUM GROUP — Learn to drum and sing traditional Native American songs as well as drum traditions and protocols from 6-8 p.m. at a meeting of the Suscol Intertribal Council at 575 Lincoln Ave., Suite 215, Napa. Info, suscolcouncil.org; 256-3561; suscol@suscol.net.
LIVE MUSIC OPEN MIC — Uncorked at Napa Oxbow, 605 First St., presents an open mic music event from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Come listen to locals and visiting professional musicians and vocalists. Free admission. Info, uncorked-at-oxbow.com; 224-6875.
FRIDAY
Nov. 16
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
GIFTS ‘N TYME HOLIDAY FAIRE — Gifts ‘n Tyme Holiday Faire is held at the Napa Valley Expo Chardonnay Hall, 575 Third St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Free parking. Info, napavalleyexpo.com.
PUPPET FESTIVAL — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts its 22nd annual Puppet Festival at 7 p.m. The event includes two live acts. Tickets are $15-$20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/puppetfestival.html.
SATURDAY
Nov. 17
FALL CRAFT BOUTIQUE — Ivy Rebekah Lodge #23 hosts a Fall Craft Boutique at Rebekah’s Bistro and Club Room at The Meadows, 1800 Atrium Parkway, Napa, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Proceeds from the bake sale go toward The Culinary Academy of Rebekah Children’s Services. Free admission.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
AMERICAN FOLK ART HOLIDAY FESTIVAL — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Suite 208, Napa, hosts the American Folk Art Holiday Festival from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Find one-of-a-kind folk art creations and primitive folk art antiques at this one-day event. Admission is $10. Info, 246-2460; 255-8864.
HOLIDAY ART MARKET — The Calistoga Art Center, 1435 North Oak St., Calistoga, hosts a holiday art market and mini plein air exhibit from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free admission. Info, calistogaartcenter.org.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
PUPPET WORKSHOP — Make your own puppet and learn the art of puppeteering during the Puppet Festival Workshop at Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, at 1 p.m. Admission is $15. All ages welcome. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/puppetfestival.html.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
PUPPET FESTIVAL — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts its 22nd annual Puppet Festival at 2:30 p.m. The event includes two live acts. Tickets are $15-$20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com/puppetfestival.html.
FOREJOUR — Forejour, a tribute to Foreigner and Journey, performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $22-$29. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE — Napa Ballroom Dancers hosts “Thankful For Dancing” at the Napa Native Sons Hall, 937 Coombs St., Napa, from 7-10 p.m. The evening will kick off with a country waltz lesson. Live music by the J Silverheels Band. Tickets are $15. Info, napaballroomdancers.org.
SUNDAY
Nov. 18
