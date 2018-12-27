FRIDAY
Dec. 28
ILLEAGLES — Illeagles, a tribute to the Eagles, performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $22-$27. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
KENNY G — Kenny G performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY
Dec. 29
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
POP! A SPARKLING WINE CELEBRATION — The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts Pop! A Sparkling Wine Celebration from 6-8:30 p.m. The event includes an eclectic selection of sparkling wines paired with hors d’oeuvres from the CIA chefs. Tickets are $50. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
WHEN DOVES CRY — When Doves Cry, a tribute to Prince, performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $27-$30. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
KENNY G — Kenny G performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SUNDAY
Dec. 30
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
SUNDAY JAZZ — Mike Greensill, Janice Maxie Reid and Mads Tolling perform at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
KENNY G — Kenny G performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
THURSDAY
Jan. 3
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The Napa County Master Gardeners host a workshop about pruning roses at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.