TODAY
Dec. 29
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
POP! A SPARKLING WINE CELEBRATION — The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts Pop! A Sparkling Wine Celebration from 6-8:30 p.m. The event includes an eclectic selection of sparkling wines paired with hors d’oeuvres from the CIA chefs. Tickets are $50. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
WHEN DOVES CRY — When Doves Cry, a tribute to Prince, performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $27-$30. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
KENNY G — Kenny G performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SUNDAY
Dec. 30
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
SUNDAY JAZZ — Mike Greensill, Janice Maxie Reid and Mads Tolling perform at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
KENNY G — Kenny G performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
THURSDAY
Jan. 3
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The Napa County Master Gardeners host a workshop about pruning roses at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
FRIDAY
Jan. 4
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
SATURDAY
Jan. 5
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY LIBRARY HOUR — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a sensory-friendly library hour from 9-10 a.m. Families with children 10 and younger who have sensory processing challenges or other special needs are invited to the library in a low-sensory environment. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts a gardening workshop about rose pruning at 10 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa; 253-4221.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a Mahjong games at 12:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
SUPERHERO SATURDAY — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, screens “Antman & The Wasp” at 2 p.m. Free admission. napalibrary.org/events.
IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGERS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.