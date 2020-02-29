Upcoming Events

To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.

TODAY

Feb. 29

NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Use the Silverado Trail entrance; park by Zinfandel Hall. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 707-501-3087.

CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 707-942-8892.

GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts the gardening workshop about step-by-step gardening design at 9:30 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, napamg.ucanr.edu; 253-4221.

‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.