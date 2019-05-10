FRIDAY
May 10
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAY FAIR — Napa Valley College Estate Winery, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, hosts its annual May Fair from 3-7 p.m. Taste wines produced by student winemakers and learn more about the college’s viticulture programs. Free admission. Info, pgospodarczyk@napavalley.edu.
FOOD TRUCK FRIDAY — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts Food Truck Friday from 4-6 p.m. This weekly event includes signature bites from the Village Food Truck, and live music. Free admissions. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
PETE ESCOVEDO ORCHESTRA — Pete Escovedo Orchestra performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $19-$39. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘HAMLET’S BIG ADVENTURE’ —Napa Valley College presents “Hamlet’s Big Adventure (A Prequel)” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$15. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
‘RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the comedy “Rapture, Blister, Burn” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SATURDAY
May 11
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
GARDENING WORKSHOP — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County hosts the gardening workshop “Growing Hydrangeas” at 9:30 a.m. at the UCCE Meeting Room, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa. Admission is $5. Registration required. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa; 253-4221.
OPEN HOUSE — The City of Napa hosts an open house at the Edward I. Barwick Jamieson Canyon Water Treatment Plant, 270 Kirkland Ranch Road, American Canyon, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event includes plant tours, historical exhibits and children’s activities. Free admission. Info, 257-9309; cityofnapa.org/water.
PARENTING CLASS — Parenting educator Rafael Ortiz hosts a class at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa from 10 a.m.-noon. Gain new skills in responding to your children when they are upset, crying or having a hard time. Free admission. Child care provided. Info, 253-4237.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make cardboard aliens at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
BAKE SALE — St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2725 Elm St. Napa, hosts a Mother’s Day bake sale from 2-5:30 p.m. Info, 592-5638.
VARIETY SHOW — The Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, presents “We Love Moms and Veterans” variety show at 2 p.m. Performers include Dennis Tom, Tamaka The Magician, Ret. Sgt. Major Richard Nishimoto, Frankie Ficticious and Emily Soo.Tickets are $10-$20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘A KID’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the French film “A KID” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
LAWN HOUR SATURDAY — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts Lawn Hour Saturday from 4-6 p.m. This weekly event includes live music and pop-up food and beverage booths. Free admissions. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
STAR GAZING — NASA volunteer Solar System Ambassador Cliff DeLacy hosts the star gazing presentation “The Color of Stars” at Skyline Wilderness Park, 2201 Imola Ave., Napa, from 6:30-10 p.m. Families are invited to bring chairs to enjoy hours of observing the stars and moon. Free admission. Info, thestarguide.com.
PETE ESCOVEDO ORCHESTRA — Pete Escovedo Orchestra performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $19-$39. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY NIGHT DANCE — Napa Ballroom Dancers hosts “May I Have This Dance?” at the Native Sons Hall, 937 Coombs St.,Napa, from 7-10 p.m. The evening will kick off with a foxtrot lesson. Live music by the Party of Four. Tickets are $15. TO RSVP, visit napaballroomdancers.org.
‘HAMLET’S BIG ADVENTURE’ —Napa Valley College presents “Hamlet’s Big Adventure (A Prequel)” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10-$15. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
‘RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the comedy “Rapture, Blister, Burn” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
May 12
BAKE SALE — St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2725 Elm St. Napa, hosts a Mother’s Day bake sale from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, 592-5638.
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
SMOKER SUNDAY — Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa, hosts Smoker Sunday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. This weekly event includes live music and made-to-order, signature sandwiches straight from Executive Chef Vincent Lesage’s 12-foot smoker. Free admissions. Info, meritagecollection.com/vista-collina/special-events/event-calendar.
NAPA VALLEY DIXIELAND JAZZ SOCIETY — The Napa Valley Dixieland Jazz Society performs at Grant Hall at the California Veterans Home – Yountville, 100 California Drive, Yountville from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $15; free for veterans home residents. Info, napatradjazz.org; 939-9018
‘HAMLET’S BIG ADVENTURE’ —Napa Valley College presents “Hamlet’s Big Adventure (A Prequel)” at the Napa Valley College Performing Arts Center, 2277 Napa-Vallejo Highway, Napa, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10-$15. Info, napavalleytheater.org.
‘RAPTURE, BLISTER, BURN’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the comedy “Rapture, Blister, Burn” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $23-$33. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
MONDAY
May 13
PHOTOGRAPHY SHOW — Napa Valley Photographic Society presents its “Savoring the Moment” photography show at the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus gallery, 1088 College Ave., St. Helena. The show, which runs through June 10, is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; and Saturday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Free admission. Info, napavalleyphotographicsociety.org.
CALLA LILY ALLEY — Calla Lily Alley at Rohlffs Manor, 2400 Fair Drive, Napa, features hundreds of calla lilies in a wide variety of colors. The garden is on display daily from 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, 294-5057.
TUESDAY
May 14
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.