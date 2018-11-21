TODAY
Nov. 21
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING — Join your neighbors the night before Thanksgiving at Veterans Memorial Park, at the northeast corner of Main and Third streets in downtown Napa, for the annual Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. The event also includes performances by Napa’s Pepperette Baton & Dance Club, Napa Valley Dance Studio and Napa Sings. Free hot chocolate and cookies. Info, donapa.com.
THURSDAY
Nov. 22
THANKSGIVING DINNER — The Table at First Presbyterian Church, 1333 Third St., Napa, hosts a Thanksgiving dinner for all who are hungry from 1-5 p.m. Dinner includes turkey, ham, squash, cranberry relish, gravy and rolls. Dessert also included. Free.
FRIDAY
Nov. 23
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
BLACK FRIDAY HIKE — Skip the shopping and connect with nature during a Black Friday Hike at Newell Open Space Preserve, 7000 Newell Drive, American Canyon, from 10 a.m.-noon. Hikes vary in length from 1.25 miles to 4.5 miles. Free admission. Info, sjohnson@cityofamericancanyon.org.
HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE — The Store at CIA Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts a holiday marketplace from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. featuring an assortment of seasonal and local offerings. Local and Bay Area vendors will be selling handcrafted gifts and culinary treats. Free admission. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar/.
JOSHUA RADIN — Singer-songwriter Joshua Radin performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $35-$65. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
TERRIE ODABI — Soul singer Terrie Odabi performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 8-11 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
SATURDAY
Nov. 24
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE AND BOUTIQUE — Napa Valley Mobile Home Park, 1040 Orchard Ave., Napa, hosts its Christmas Craft Faire and Boutique from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Items for sale include wood and yard art; homemade candies and jams; clothing, jewelry and other artisan crafts. Info, 226-1214.
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY STORY TIME — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts an interactive, sensory-friendly story time for children 8 and younger who have a difficult time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, have sensory processing challenges, or other special needs at 3 p.m. Info, 253-4235.
‘THE GUILTY’ — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Danish film “The Guilty” at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $10. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
NAPA’S LIGHTED CHRISTMAS PARADE — Napa’s Lighted Christmas Parade travels down Second and Third streets from 5-6:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Have a Holly Jolly Christmas”. Santa will appear in the Big Chair in the Riverfront Building on Main Street immediately following the parade. Free admission. Info, donapa.com.
STEVE TAYLOR-RAMIREZ — Singer- songwriter Steve Taylor-Ramirez performs at The Saint Wine Bar, 1351 Main St., St. Helena, from 8-11 p.m. Free admission. Info, thesaintnapavalley.com.
JOSHUA RADIN — Singer-songwriter Joshua Radin performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $35-$65. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SUNDAY
Nov. 25
CHRISTMAS CRAFT FAIRE AND BOUTIQUE — Napa Valley Mobile Home Park, 1040 Orchard Ave., Napa, hosts its Christmas Craft Faire and Boutique from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Items for sale include wood and yard art; homemade candies and jams; clothing, jewelry and other artisan crafts. Info, 226-1214.
SUNDAY AT SILO’S — Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, presents the latest installment of its musical variety series Sunday at Silo’s at 7 p.m. Performers include Spencer Day, Mike Greensill and Janice Maxie Reid. Free admission. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
MONDAY
Nov. 26
4 FOR ART — The new art exhibit 4 For Art, featuring the works of Elizabeth Bush, Nick Cann, Mark Mattioli and Bev Wilson, is on display at CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Free admission. Open daily.
TUESDAY
Nov. 27
NAPA VALLEY INSIGHT MEDITATION —Napa Valley Insight Meditation hosts silent meditation meetings on Tuesdays from 7-8:30 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa. Individuals of all levels and experience are welcome. Info, napainsight.org; 363-7955.