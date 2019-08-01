Today
Aug. 1
MASTER GARDENERS RECRUITMENT MEETING — Are you a Napa County resident who enjoys gardening? The Napa County Master Gardeners are looking for new members and are hosting a recruitment meeting at the Yountville Park, 2900 Lincoln Ave., from noon-1:30 p.m. Application forms will only be available at these meetings. Info, ucanr.edu/ucmgnapa.
‘DYING WISH’ —Napa Valley Unitarian Universalists, 1625 Salvador Ave., Napa, hosts a screening of “Dying Wish” at part of its Death Positive series at 6 p.m. The documentary is about a hospice patient with end-stage cancer who chooses to stop eating and drinking in order not to prolong his dying process. Discussion to follow. Free admission. Info, 738-6271; anne.jungerman@gmail.com.
FRIDAY
Aug. 2
ST. HELENA FARMERS’ MARKET — The St. Helena Farmers’ Market is held at Crane Park, 360 Crane Ave. St. Helena, from 7:30 a.m.-noon, rain or shine. The market includes fresh produce, gourmet food vendors, hand-crafted items and the Market General Store. Info, sthelenafarmersmkt.org.
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 255-1800.
UKE-A-PALOOZA — The annual Uke-A-Palooza returns to the Oxbow Public Market, 610 First St., Napa, from 6-9 p.m. The event is an action-packed, island-style, comedic evening of musical entertainment for the whole family. Free admission.
SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS — The band Squirrel Nut Zippers performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $29-$69. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘HARDBALL’ — The Valley Players present Victoria Stewart’s “Hardball” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SATURDAY
Aug. 3
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCHOOL SUPPLIES DRIVE — Teacher Resource Center of the North Bay hosts a school supply drive from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Napa Farmers Market at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. Look for the yellow school bus. Supplies will be donated to Napa schools. Info, teacherresourcecenter.org.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
READ WITH A RANGER — City of Napa park rangers host a story time at the Carolyn Parr Nature Center, 3107 Browns Valley Road, Napa, at 10:30 a.m. Following the reading, there will be a game of nature bingo and a nature hike. Free admission. Info, call Ranger Lauren Kober at 257-9529, or visit cpnaturecenter.com.
STORY TIME — Copperfield’s Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 1:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
FIRKIN FEST — Mad Fritz Brewing Co. hosts the inaugural Firkin Fest at the Bale Grist Mill Historic State Park, 3369 St. Helena Highway, St. Helena, from 1-5 p.m. More than 15 small craft production, family-owned breweries will be offering a variety of styles of ales and lagers from bottles, kegs and Firkins. Tickets are $95. Info, madfirkinfest.com.
‘HARDBALL’ — The Valley Players present Victoria Stewart’s “Hardball” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
ART SHOW — Artists George and Wendy Rodrique showcase their artwork from 3-5:30 p.m. at La Boutique du Vin inside Amuse Bouche, 1130 Main St., Napa. Free admission. RSVP required. Info, Naomi@AmuseBoucheWine.com; 251-9300.
SQUIRREL NUT ZIPPERS — The band Squirrel Nut Zippers performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $29-$69. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGERS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
SUNDAY
Aug. 4
WALK FOR ANIMALS — Napa Humane’s 8th annual fundraiser Walk for Animals is held at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, from 7:30 a.m.-noon. Registered walkers will receive a T-shirt, goodie bag, and enjoy music, a silent auction, contests, photo opportunities and more. Registration is $35-$45. Info, napahumane.org/events/walk-for-animals.
‘THE SURREALIST REVOLUTION IN AMERICA’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents the new art show “The Surrealist Revolution in American” in the main gallery from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition features original paintings, drawings and objects by Enrico Donati, Jimmy Ernst, David Hare, Gerome Kamrowski, Gordon Onslow Ford and Kurt Seligmann. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
‘OTHERWHERE’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents the new art show “Otherwhere”, featuring the paintings and sculpture of Juanita Guccione, in the spotlight gallery from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
‘HARDBALL’ — The Valley Players present Victoria Stewart’s “Hardball” at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, lincolntheater.com.
OPEN MIC — Napa Valley Writers hosts an open mic event at Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, from 3-5 p.m. Attendees may have up to five minutes to present poetry, fiction/nonfiction or memoir compositions. Free admission. Info, napavalleywriters.net.
MONDAY
Aug. 5
GUIDED TREE WALK — The UC Master Gardeners of Napa County host a guided tree walk at Fuller Park, 560 Jefferson St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-noon. Learn about local trees and enjoy Napa’s natural beauty. Free admission. Info, http://napamg.ucanr.edu; 253-4221.
MUSIC & MOVEMENT — Napa Bookmine, 964 Pearl St., Napa, hosts Music & Movements, a family-friendly music time for babies and toddlers, at 11 a.m. Free admission. Info, napabookmine.com; 733-3199.
BOW WOW FOR BOOKS — Elementary school-aged children are invited to read to a certified listening dog at the Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 4:30 p.m. Reading sessions are 15 minutes. Info, 253-4241; countyofnapa.org/library.
TUESDAY
Aug. 6
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
WEDNESDAY
Aug. 7
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.