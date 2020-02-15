To view the complete community calendar or to submit an event, visit napavalleyregister.com/calendar.
TODAY
Feb. 15
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Napa Valley Expo, 575 Third St., Napa. Use the Silverado Trail entrance; park by Zinfandel Hall. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 707-501-3087.
RIVER CLEANUP — The Napa Resource Conservation District hosts a river cleanup at the Riverside Park playground on Riverside Drive at the corners of Cross and Pine streets from 9-11:30 a.m. If you are interested in volunteering, call 707-690-3117 or email Ashley@NapaRCD.com. Info, naparcd.org/volunteerfeb15.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 707-942-8892.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong at the Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., from 1:30-2:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-944-1888.
‘MIDWAY’ — The Tug McGraw Foundation hosts a free screening of the World War II film “Midway” at Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 2 p.m. The film, rated PG-13, stars Ed Skrein, Patrick Wilson, Woody Harrelson, Dennis Quaid and Mandy Moore. A Q&A with the film’s screenwriter and production designer follows the film. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘PAIN AND GLORY’ — — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, screens the Academy Award nominated film “Pain and Glory” – featuring Antonio Banderas, Asier Etxeandia and Penélope Cruz – at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
BAKE SALE — St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2725 Elm St. Napa, hosts a Valentine’s Day bake sale from 5-5:30 p.m. Info, 592-5638.
‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
Feb. 16
BAKE SALE — St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2725 Elm St. Napa, hosts a Valentine’s Day bake sale from 10-10:30 a.m.; noon-12:30 p.m.; and 2:30-3 p.m. Info, 592-5638.
‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
LE JAZZ HOT —The band Le Jazz Hot performs at The White Barn, 2727 Sulphur Springs Ave., St. Helena, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $30. Info, thewhitebarn.org.
‘COME AS YOU ARE’ — Cameo Cinema, 1340 Main St., St. Helena, screens the film “Come As You Are” at 5 p.m. Director Richard Wong will be available for a Q&A following the film. Tickets are $10. Info, cameocinema.com/movie/come-as-you-are.
BEATLES VS STONES —Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown returns to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35-$65. Info, lincolntheater.com.
SOL HORIZON — In honor of Bob Marley’s 75th birthday, Sol Horizon performs at the JaM Cellars Ballroom at the Margrit Mondavi Theater, 1030 Main St., Napa at 8:30 p.m. Native Elements and I-taweh are also scheduled to perform. Tickets are $18-$30. Info, jamcellarsballroom.com.
MONDAY
Feb. 17NO EVENTS SUBMITTED
TUESDAY
Feb. 18
‘TONI MORRISON: THE PIECES I AM’ — The Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, screens the documentary “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” at 6 p.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 707-253-4235.
ARTIST LECTURE SERIES — Abstract artist Eric Viet discusses his work as part of the Oxbow School visiting artist lecture series at The CIA Theater at Copia, 500 First St., at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, oxbowschool.org.
You have free articles remaining.
WEDNESDAY
Feb. 19
TAX PREPARATION — AARP hosts free tax preparation from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Napa Methodist Church, 625 Randolph St., Napa. To schedule an appointment, call 707-492-5430.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, invites teens, ages 11-18, to make pomp om door garland from 3:30-5 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; melinda.mathis@countyofnapa.org; 707-253-4235.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.
NATE LOPEZ — Guitarist Nate Lopez performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $5-$12. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
THURSDAY
Feb. 20
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
BLACK GIRL MAGIC — In honor of Black History Month, the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, hosts Painting 101: Black Girl Magic from 3-5 p.m. An in-house artist will guide guests through an art project celebrating “Black is Beautiful.” Supplies provided. Registration required. To RSVP, call 707-253-4235. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
TEEN CRAFTERNOON — Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, invites teens to make rolled candles from 4-5:30 p.m. Info, napalibrary.org/events; melinda.mathis@countyofnapa.org.
OPEN MIC NIGHT — Benton Family Wines, 880 Vallejo St., Napa, hosts open mic night from 6-8 p.m. Free admission. Info, Croze-cab.com.
MUSIC IN THE LIBRARY — Brazilian-American duo Monica da Silva and Chad Alger perform Bossa Nova inspired music at the St. Helena Public Library, 1492 Library Lane, at 6:30 p.m. Free admission. Info, shpl.org; 707-963-5244.
‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
THE DALES — California-based band The Dales performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10-$20. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FRIDAY
Feb. 21
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Chef McJaye performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 9-11 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 707-251-0266.
‘ABOVE THE VALLEY’ — The Napa County Historical Society presents the photo exhibit “Above the Valley”, featuring aerial photos of Napa Valley, at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Info, napahistory.org.
MAHJONG — Play Mahjong (intermediate level) at the Napa Senior Activity Center, 1500 Jefferson St., Napa, from 1-3 p.m. To inquire about Mahjong lessons, call 707-255-1800.
FRIDAY NIGHT STORYTELLING — The Napa County Historical Society hosts Friday Night Storytelling at the Goodman Library, 1219 First St., Napa, from 6-7 p.m. Volunteer docents and staff will present research and selected passages found within the library catalog. Free admission; donations accepted. Info, napahistory.org.
‘THE GREEK MYTHOLOGY OLYMPIAGANZA’ — Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa, presents Don Zolidis’ “The Greek Mythology Olympiaganza” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5-$8.
COMEDY SHOW — Stand-up comedian Lisa Pedace performs at Charles Krug Winery, 2800 Main St., St. Helena, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, crushersofcomedy.com.
‘FIVE COURSE LOVE’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the play “Five Course Love” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.