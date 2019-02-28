TODAY
Feb. 28
RIVER CLEANUP — Napa’s Waterway Keepers hosts a river cleanup at the Oxbow Commons, 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, from 9-11:30 a.m. Participants 18 and younger are required to have a liability waiver form signed by a parent or legal guardian. Info, naparcd.org/wwk_cleanup; 707-690-3117; AnnaY@NapaRCD.org.
MOVIE MAKEUP MAGIC — Special effects makeup artist Margaret Caragan of Napa Valley presents “How to Get Away with Murder and Other adventures in Movie Makeup Magic” at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, at 7 p.m. Caragan talks about her artistry, career highlights and projects in film and media. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 259-8394.
‘FOREVER PLAID’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Forever Plaid” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
COSA NOSTRA STRINGS —Cosa Nostra Strings, featuring Lilan Kane performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $15-$35. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
FRIDAY
March 1
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
RICK BRAUN —Rick Braun performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $29-$79. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
‘FOREVER PLAID’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Forever Plaid” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
AN EVENING OF DISNEY JAZZ — The Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents An Evening of Disney Jazz, featuring the Mike Greensill Duo, at 5 p.m. The evening features jazz versions of beloved songs from the Disney catalogue, including "When You Wish upon a Star" and "Someday My Prince Will Come". Tickets are $15-$30 and include museum admission. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
SATURDAY
March 2
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SENSORY-FRIENDLY LIBRARY HOUR — The Napa County Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, hosts a sensory-friendly library hour from 9-10 a.m. Families with children 10 and younger who have sensory processing challenges or other special needs are invited to the library in a low-sensory environment. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
POET LAUREATE OFFICE HOURS — Meet with Napa County’s Poet Laureate to talk shop, commiserate writers block, discuss publishing, or workshop your poems at the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa, from 10 a.m.-noon. Free admission. Info, 253-4241; napalibrary.org/events.
MAHJONG — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts Mahjong games at 12:30 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
STORY TIME — Copperfield's Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
DR. SEUSS CELEBRATION — In honor of Dr. Seuss’ birthday, the Napa Main Library, 580 Coombs St., Napa hosts “Unorthodox Taxidermy” at 2 p.m. The presentation includes a discussion of the library’s new art installations as well as fun Seuss-related activities. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 253-4235.
CLAUDIA CUENTAS — Singer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and storyteller Claudia Cuentas performs at Rancho Gordo, 1924 Yajome St., Napa, from 3-6 p.m. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased at eventbrite.com.
RICK BRAUN —Rick Braun performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $29-$79. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
IT’S A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGERS — Jarvis Conservatory, 1711 Main St., Napa, hosts “It’s a Grand Night for Singers” at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. Info, jarvisconservatory.com.
FIESTA MEXICANA — Ballet Folklorico Mexicano presents Fiesta Mexicana, a celebration of Mexico’s rich folk music and dance traditions, at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-$45. Info, lincolntheater.com.
‘FOREVER PLAID’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Forever Plaid” at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
SUNDAY
March 3
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
‘FOREVER PLAID’ — Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Napa, presents the musical “Forever Plaid” at 2 p.m. Tickets are $30-$40. Info, luckypennynapa.com; 266-6305.
CONCERT — Eurythmist Gabrielle Armenier and pianist Brigitte Armenier perform with violinist Florin Parvulescu of the San Francisco Symphony, at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 3 p.m. Tickets are $25. Info, lincolntheater.com.
TUESDAY
March 5
MARDI GRAS — The American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, celebrates Mardi Gras from 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. The celebration includes crafts, music and more. Appropriate for all ages. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 644-1136.
SCRABBLE — The Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts games of Scrabble each Tuesday at 1 p.m. All skill levels welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events; 944-1888.
ARTIST LECTURE SERIES — Painter Nicole Mueller discusses her work as part of the Oxbow School visiting artist lecture series at The CIA Theater at Copia, 500 First St., at 7 p.m. Free admission. Info, oxbowschool.org.
WEDNESDAY
March 6
STORY TIME — Yountville Library, 6516 Washington St., hosts a story time craft program at 11:15 a.m. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org/events.
CINCINNATI AMBASSADORS — American roots band Cincinnati Ambassadors perform at Grille 29 at Embassy Suites in Napa, 1075 California Blvd. from 6-8 p.m. Free admission.
SILVESTRE MARTINEZ LATIN JAZZ QUINTET —Silvestre Martinez Latin Jazz Quintet performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $15-$35. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
NAPA EXPERIMENTAL AIRPORT ASSOCIATION FAA WRITTEN EXAM STUDY SESSION — The Napa Experimental Airport Association, Chapter 167, hosts free group study session to help people prepare for the FAA Written Pilot’s exam at the Napa Airport Terminal Building Conference Room, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, at 7:30 p.m. Info, eaa167.org; duanefey@gmail.com.