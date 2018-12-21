TODAY
Dec. 21
JAMMIN’ AND JAVA — Cellist Jeffrey McFarland-Johnson performs at Napa Valley Coffee Roasting Company, 948 Main St., Napa, from 8-10 a.m. Free admission. Info, johnsong.com; 251-0266.
HOLIDAY TROLLEY — The Christmas-decorated trolley returns to downtown Napa to offer free rides from 3-6 p.m. Playing music of the season, the bus travels between four regular stops: Oxbow Public Market; Napa River Inn; Andaz Hotel; and Dwight Murray Plaza. Info, donapa.com/event/holiday-trolley-2.
ONE MORE TRY — George Michael tribute band One More Try performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $27-$32. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
JESSY J — Contemporary jazz musician Jessy J performs two holiday shows at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $27.50-$55. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY
Dec. 22
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
SATURDAY CRAFTERNOONS — Make ping pong ball snowman holiday ornaments at the American Canyon Library, 300 Crawford Way, from noon-1 p.m. All ages welcome. Free admission. Info, napalibrary.org; 644-1136.
DOWNTOWN CHRISTMAS — Santa greets visitors at First Street Napa, 1300 First St., Napa, from noon-3 p.m. Christmas carolers will be strolling the area, infusing holiday cheer as guests shop. Free admission. Info, firststreetnapa.com.
STORY TIME — Copperfield's Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
HOLIDAY TROLLEY — The Christmas-decorated trolley returns to downtown Napa to offer free rides from 3-6 p.m. Playing music of the season, the bus travels between four regular stops: Oxbow Public Market; Napa River Inn; Andaz Hotel; and Dwight Murray Plaza. Info, donapa.com/event/holiday-trolley-2.
JESSY J — Contemporary jazz musician Jessy J performs two holiday shows at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9 p.m. Tickets are $27.50-$55. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
ABBA-SOLUTELY CHRISTMAS SHOW — The ABBA-Solutely Christmas Show, featuring the songs of ABBA, comes to the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, 100 California Drive, Yountville, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35. Info, lincolntheater.com.
THE RHYTHM METHOD 4 — Cover band The Rhythm Method 4 performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, from 8-11 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
SUNDAY
Dec. 23
DOWNTOWN CHRISTMAS — Santa greets visitors at First Street Napa, 1300 First St., Napa, from noon-3 p.m. Christmas carolers will be strolling the area, infusing holiday cheer as guests shop. Free admission. Info, firststreetnapa.com.
‘HOLIDAY IN HARMONY’ — Lucky Penny Productions presents the family-friendly musical treat "Holiday in Harmony: An Olde Fashioned Christmas," featuring performances by members of the Lucky Penny family, at 2 p.m. at the Lucky Penny Community Arts Center, 1758 Industrial Way, Suite 208, Napa. Tickets are $10-$20. Info, luckypennynapa.com.
HOLIDAY TROLLEY — The Christmas-decorated trolley returns to downtown Napa to offer free rides from 3-6 p.m. Playing music of the season, the bus travels between four regular stops: Oxbow Public Market; Napa River Inn; Andaz Hotel; and Dwight Murray Plaza. Info, donapa.com/event/holiday-trolley-2.
FRIDAY
Dec. 28
ILLEAGLES — Illeagles, a tribute to the Eagles, performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $22-$27. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
KENNY G — Kenny G performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SATURDAY
Dec. 29
NAPA FARMERS MARKET — Napa Farmers Market is open from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at South Napa Century Center, 195 Gasser Drive, Napa. The market offers locally grown, farm-direct produce and gourmet food. Info, napafarmersmarket.org; 501-3087.
CALISTOGA FARMERS MARKET — Calistoga Farmers Market is held at Sharpsteen Plaza on Washington Street in Calistoga from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The market is open rain or shine. Info, 942-8892.
STORY TIME — Copperfield's Books, 1330 Lincoln Ave., Calistoga, hosts story time for children at 1 p.m. Free admission. Info, 942-1616.
POP! A SPARKLING WINE CELEBRATION — The Culinary Institute of America at Copia, 500 First St., Napa, hosts Pop! A Sparkling Wine Celebration from 6-8:30 p.m. The event includes an eclectic selection of sparkling wines paired with hors d’oeuvres from the CIA chefs. Tickets are $50. Info, ciaatcopia.com/events-calendar.
WHEN DOVES CRY — When Doves Cry, a tribute to Prince, performs at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $27-$30. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
KENNY G — Kenny G performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.
SUNDAY
Dec. 30
‘WALT DISNEY’S TRAINS’ — Napa Valley Museum, 55 Presidents Circle, Yountville, presents “Walt Disney’s Trains” from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. The exhibition includes artifacts, archival videos, and images of Walt and his trains – all courtesy of the Walt Disney Family Museum. Admission is $10-$20. Info, napavalleymuseum.org.
SUNDAY JAZZ — Mike Greensill, Janice Maxie Reid and Mads Tolling perform at Silo’s, 530 Main St., Napa, at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20. Info, silosnapa.com; 251-5833.
KENNY G — Kenny G performs at Blue Note Napa, 1030 Main St., Napa, at 6 p.m. Tickets are $79-$125. Info, bluenotenapa.com.